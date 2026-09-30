Four police officers taken to hospital after two police cars crash in Hayes

Four police officers have been taken to hospital after two police vehicles crashed while responding to an incident in Hayes, west London.

The collision happened at the junction of Lansbury Drive and Balmoral Drive shortly before 9pm on Tuesday, 29 September.

The vehicles involved were a marked police car and an unmarked police vehicle.

Both were responding to an incident at the time of the collision.

Five officers were assessed by paramedics

Emergency medical crews were sent to the scene, with the first responder reportedly arriving within three minutes of the call being received.

Five police officers were assessed by paramedics following the crash.

Four were subsequently taken to hospital for further treatment.

Their injuries have been confirmed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

No members of the public involved

No members of the public are understood to have been involved in the collision.

The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been detailed further.

The incident involved police vehicles responding to another call, although the nature of the original incident they were attending has not been disclosed in the information provided.