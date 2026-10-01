Burglars smash through brick wall and steal more than 100 tools from Tonbridge-area business

Police are hunting five men after burglars allegedly smashed a hole through a brick wall before stealing more than 100 specialist tools and thousands of pounds worth of brass from a Kent business.

The break-in happened at Branbridges Industrial Estate in East Peckham, near Tonbridge, between 3.08am and 3.20am on Tuesday, 29 September.

Kent Police said a group of five white men are reported to have made a hole through a brick wall to gain access to the premises.

Once inside, they stole 100 BT40 spindle tools, specialist equipment used to enable machinery to carry out operations including milling and drilling.

Brass worth more than £5,000 was also taken, along with a number of other items.

Suspects fled in two vehicles

Police believe four of the suspects left the area in a dark-coloured Volkswagen, thought to have been either a Polo or Golf.

The vehicle was displaying Irish number plates.

A fifth suspect is believed to have driven away in a white Citroën Dispatch van.

Police said the van collided with a pole as it was driven away and is therefore likely to have damage around its front number plate.

Police appeal for information

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information that could help identify those involved or trace the vehicles.

Anyone with information connected to the burglary is asked to contact the Kent Police appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/161476/26.

Enquiries into the burglary remain ongoing.