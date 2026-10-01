Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man injured in Bromley incident

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man in his 60s suffered facial injuries during an incident in Bromley.

Police are investigating what happened on Gravel Road, close to The Bird in Hand, on Sunday evening.

The injured man later attended hospital suffering from cuts to his face.

It is believed his injuries may have been caused by a glass bottle.

Two men arrested

A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

A second man, aged 59, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both men have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Police have not released further details about what is believed to have happened or the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Witness appeal

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the Gravel Road area on Sunday evening and witnessed the incident, or has information that could help establish what happened, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting reference 6567/27SEP.

The investigation remains ongoing.