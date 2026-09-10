Prison officer avoids jail after relationship with convicted killer at HMP Manchester

A former prison officer who exchanged explicit images and videos with a convicted killer and accepted money from him during a secret relationship has avoided an immediate jail sentence.

Samantha Stowell, 23, began the three-month relationship with prisoner Conor Dobson while working at HMP Manchester.

Manchester Crown Court heard Stowell exchanged intimate messages, photographs and videos with Dobson, with the pair declaring their love for each other.

Dobson, who was serving a prison sentence for killing a 70-year-old woman in a hit-and-run collision, also arranged for money to be paid into Stowell’s bank account.

The payments, which totalled around £1,200, were used for gifts.

Stowell pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office and was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Relationship discovered after phone found in prisoner’s cell

Stowell joined the Prison Service in January 2022 and was deployed to the Alpha Wing at HMP Manchester.

The court heard she had received anti-corruption training which specifically warned staff about inappropriate relationships with prisoners.

Her relationship with Dobson was uncovered after prison staff discovered an iPhone while searching his cell.

Following Stowell’s arrest, investigators seized her phone and discovered messages exchanged between the pair.

In the messages, Stowell spoke about the pair being together again and told Dobson that he held a “special place” in her heart.

She also referred to herself as his “little princess”.

The court heard Stowell sent Dobson explicit photographs and videos and participated in intimate video calls while he was inside his cell.

Prisoner arranged payments for gifts

Prosecutor Richard Holland told the court that money was transferred to Stowell through one of Dobson’s relatives.

One payment of £500 was referenced “dinner date”, while other payments included references to “Tiffany and Co.” and “hair”.

Dobson also sent Stowell a message referring to “bracelet day” after one of the payments.

When questioned by police, Stowell admitted she had “been stupid” and said she had appreciated Dobson’s attention following the breakdown of her relationship with her boyfriend.

She was dismissed from the Prison Service in August 2023 after failing to return to work.

Judge questions decision to send teenager into prison

Judge Patrick Field said Stowell’s young age at the time of the offending was a significant mitigating factor.

He told the court: “I will leave it to others to question how it was that a 19-year-old girl is sent into Manchester Prison – into the Lion’s Den.”

Addressing Stowell, the judge said: “You formed a relationship with an older man who was a prisoner. Such a relationship was wholly inappropriate.

“You knew you shouldn’t do it because of your training, but you nevertheless went ahead.”

Stowell was also ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity days, and pay £250 in costs.

SEO title: Prison officer avoids jail over relationship with killer at HMP Manchester

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