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University professor sacked after female students make sexual harassment and coercion allegations

University professor sacked after female students make sexual harassment and coercion allegations

A university professor has been sacked following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and coercive behaviour towards female students.

Dr Ibrahim Khadra was dismissed from his position at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow after a number of women made allegations about his conduct.

The former Professor in Pharmaceutical Sciences was accused of using his position of authority to pressure students, including alleged threats that their academic progression could be affected unless they answered his calls or provided intimate images.

Other allegations reported against Khadra include repeatedly contacting female students by telephone and message and sending sexual images.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

University suspended professor before dismissal

The University of Strathclyde confirmed that Khadra was suspended after it became aware of the allegations and was later dismissed following an investigation.

A university spokesperson said: “The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff are paramount, and we take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously.

“The University suspended the staff member as soon as we became aware of the allegations and, following a full investigation, the individual was dismissed.

“The University has provided ongoing support to those affected and will continue to do so.”

The university said it recognised the courage required for people to come forward and stressed that students and staff could report safeguarding concerns through its dedicated Report & Support service.

Khadra was reportedly removed from his position in May.

Police Scotland investigating report

Police Scotland has also confirmed it received a report concerning alleged inappropriate communication.

A force spokesperson said: “We have received a report relating to inappropriate communication.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

No criminal charge is reported to have been brought against Khadra.

Students make allegations about academic pressure

Students who have spoken publicly about the case alleged Khadra used his authority over academic records as a means of exerting control.

One woman alleged students were warned they could be prevented from progressing if they refused to answer calls or send pictures.

She also claimed his access to students’ personal information, including telephone numbers and addresses, caused concern among alleged victims.

The woman said the experience had left her suffering from PTSD, including nightmares and periods when she withdrew from contact with others.

Academic career

Khadra studied at the University of Strathclyde before joining the institution as a research associate in 2010 and subsequently progressing through its academic ranks.

His research included pharmaceutical analysis, drug formulation and drug delivery, and he led a pharmaceutical research team at the university.

He was also identified in Parliament in May 2024 as chair of Palestinian Community Scotland.

Khadra has been approached for comment on the allegations.

 

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