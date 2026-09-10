Police hunt four women after more than £5,000 of electrical goods stolen from Plymouth store

Detectives have released images of four women they want to identify after more than £5,000 worth of electrical goods were allegedly stolen from a Plymouth retailer.

The theft happened at Woolacotts on Coypool Road, Plymouth, during the afternoon of Friday, July 10, 2026.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a range of electrical products were reported stolen from the store, including cameras, speakers and a vacuum cleaner.

As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives are seeking to identify four women pictured in connection with their enquiries.

Police said the women may have information which could assist officers investigating the high-value theft.

Officers are also appealing to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in or around the Woolacotts store on the day of the incident.

Investigators particularly want to hear from anyone who has subsequently seen any of the stolen electrical goods being offered for sale, either online or in person.

Anyone who recognises any of the four women, or has information which could help identify them, should contact Devon and Cornwall Police through the force’s website or call 101, quoting reference 50260181183.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.