Urgent search for missing 15-year-old girl who may be travelling towards London

Police are appealing for help to find a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing from Meopham, amid growing concerns for her welfare.

Demi-Leigh Spouse was reported missing on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

She was last seen at around 11pm in the Wrotham Road area of Meopham, and officers are now asking members of the public to help locate her.

Police believe Demi-Leigh may attempt to travel by train towards London.

She is described as white, around 5ft 3in tall and of slim build, with long, straight, light brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Demi-Leigh or has critical information about her current whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 9-1721.

Anyone with other information which could assist the search should contact Kent Police through the live chat service on its website or call 101.