High-risk Medway sex offender jailed after repeatedly breaching court order

A high-risk sex offender from Medway has been jailed for more than three years after repeatedly breaching restrictions imposed to protect the public.

Ian Collard, 36, formerly of Station Road, Gillingham, was sentenced to three years and three months in prison at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, September 4.

Collard had been subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order since 2018, when he was convicted of attempting to cause a girl to engage in sexual activity.

The order prohibited him from using social media, dating apps or websites and placed restrictions on his internet access. He was also required to make electronic devices available for inspection by police and live at approved premises in Beckenham.

Despite having previously been returned to prison for breaching the order, Collard continued to ignore the restrictions following his latest release.

Kent Police received a report on June 20 after a woman recognised Collard from previous media coverage about his conviction.

She told officers Collard had been communicating with her through social media and engaging in conversations of a sexual nature. He had also allegedly told her he was homeless and wanted to move into her home.

Collard was arrested on July 6 and subsequently charged with 12 breaches of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing before being sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court.

Detective Constable James Neville said: “Collard is a high risk sex offender who continues to show a blatant disregard for the restrictions imposed on him by the Courts.

“These measures are in place to protect the public, yet he has repeatedly chosen to ignore them despite previous convictions and prison sentences for similar breaches.”

DC Neville said Collard’s persistent offending demonstrated an ongoing risk to others and warned that police would continue taking action whenever he failed to comply with the conditions imposed on him.

He added: “This sentence reflects the seriousness of his behaviour and sends a clear message that anyone who repeatedly breaches orders designed to safeguard the public can expect to be brought back before the courts.”