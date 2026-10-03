Trains cancelled after bed bug infestation found in Southeastern driver cabs

Train services have been cancelled after bed bugs were discovered in drivers’ cabs at a rail depot in East Sussex.

The insects were reported at Southeastern’s West Marina train care depot near Hastings, with affected trains removed from service while inspections and pest-control work were carried out.

The first reports were made on September 22, with disruption continuing into Friday when at least three trains were reportedly taken out of service.

Driver cabs sealed off

The infestation has so far been contained to drivers’ areas, according to Southeastern, which said bed bugs had been identified in the cabs of two trains.

The affected cabs were locked off while investigations and treatment took place.

No bed bugs have been identified in areas used by passengers, the operator said.

Reports suggest some drivers raised concerns about continuing to work on affected trains, with one reportedly requesting protective clothing before moving a train across the depot.

A pest-control vehicle was seen at West Marina on Friday as work continued to deal with the problem.

Southeastern says passenger areas unaffected

Oly Turner, Head of Drivers for Southeastern, said: “We have a great relationship with our drivers, who have helped hugely in cooperating with us over these isolated incidents.

“When we receive reports such as these we check trains thoroughly before they are put back into service when given the all clear.

“Cases have been contained to the drivers’ cabs in only two of our trains and no bed bugs have been identified in areas for passengers.

“We continually carry out robust cleaning across our trains and stations, ensuring our customers and employees can travel safely and with confidence.”

Southeastern also said there had been no reports of bed bugs on its Highspeed 1 services.

Affected trains will only be returned to service once they have been checked and given the all-clear.