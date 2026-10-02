Newcastle University buildings evacuated after ‘suspicious item’ found on campus

Several buildings at Newcastle University have been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious item on campus, prompting a major emergency-service response.

Northumbria Police were called to a university building on King’s Walk in Newcastle city centre at around 2.10pm on Friday, 2 October.

Officers attended and established a cordon while students and staff were evacuated as a precaution.

Surrounding university buildings were subsequently cleared as emergency services continued dealing with the incident.

Fire crews were also deployed, with several fire engines reported at the scene.

Roads sealed off around university

A number of surrounding roads have been affected by the police operation.

Queen Victoria Road, Brewery Lane, King’s Road and St Thomas’ Street were reported to have been sealed off.

The incident has also affected access to the nearby Royal Victoria Infirmary, with the hospital’s main entrance reportedly blocked and members of the public being directed to alternative routes.

Police investigating ‘suspicious item’

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said:

“At 2.10pm today (Friday) we received a report of a suspicious item at a Newcastle University building on Kings Walk in Newcastle city centre.

“Officers are in attendance and a cordon is in place to ensure the safety of the public.

“Further information will be communicated in due course.”

There has been no confirmation at this stage about the nature of the item.

Police have not announced any arrests or reported any injuries.

The incident remains ongoing and further information is expected from emergency services.