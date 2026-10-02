Two men arrested after violent Stoke-on-Trent street disorder involving metal pole

Two men have been arrested after violence erupted in broad daylight on a busy Stoke-on-Trent road, with footage of the incident spreading widely across social media.

Staffordshire Police were called to Stoke Road in Shelton shortly after 2.50pm on Monday, September 28, following reports of a group of men fighting in the street.

Police said one man appeared to be armed with a metal pole and was seen swinging it towards a stationary taxi.

A male passenger sitting in the front of the vehicle and another man were assaulted during the disorder.

Two arrested on suspicion of violent disorder

Staffordshire Police has now confirmed two arrests as its investigation continues.

A 27-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent was arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of violent disorder.

He was questioned in custody before being released on conditional bail.

A second man, aged 26 and also from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of violent disorder and was due to be questioned by detectives.

Police currently believe the violence was an isolated incident.

Footage spreads across social media

Video of the confrontation has circulated extensively online and attracted commentary from political activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

Robinson claimed on X that a white male passenger had been “beaten nearly to death” with a metal pole and that another white man filming the incident had also been attacked.

However, Staffordshire Police has not said the taxi passenger was nearly killed, has not publicly confirmed the ethnicity of those involved and has not announced that the incident is being treated as racially motivated.

The force’s latest statement confirms only that the passenger and another man were assaulted.

Police investigation continues

Police said the passenger left the scene in the taxi following the confrontation, while the man seen with the metal pole got into an Audi and also left.

Detectives are continuing enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the disorder and identify the roles of those involved.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident 525 of September 28.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Staffordshire Police