Convicted murderer in hotel stand-off with Manchester council over wheelchair-accessible housing

A convicted murderer who has maintained his innocence despite previously pleading guilty says he feels as though he is “back in prison” amid an ongoing accommodation dispute with Manchester City Council.

Stephen Kidd, 54, was released from prison in January 2025 after serving 17 years for his involvement in the murder of 60-year-old Darren Presley in Blackpool.

Kidd now disputes his conviction and maintains his innocence. His conviction remains in place, and UKNIP fully acknowledges and respects the court’s guilty verdict.

Since leaving prison, Kidd, who suffered a stroke while incarcerated and now uses a wheelchair, has been attempting to secure accommodation suitable for his mobility needs.

Hotel funding dispute

Kidd suffered a broken leg following a fall after his release and subsequently spent around two months in hospital and ten months in rehabilitation before being placed in temporary hotel accommodation.

He eventually moved into Roomzzz Manchester City, where he says he was provided with an adapted room containing a wet room suitable for his needs.

Manchester City Council later sought to move him to alternative emergency accommodation.

Kidd refused, claiming the proposed accommodation was unsuitable for a wheelchair user.

The council disputes his account of the options available to him and says he has refused suitable alternative short-term hotel accommodation as well as an offer of supported housing.

Council officials have also said it would not be appropriate to continue using public money indefinitely to fund serviced city-centre accommodation.

‘It’s like I’m back in prison’

Kidd had been told to leave the hotel on September 21 but says doing so without suitable alternative accommodation would effectively leave him homeless.

He also claims his hotel key card has been deactivated, meaning he cannot freely leave and return to his room, and says he is running low on food and medication.

Kidd said: “It’s like I’m back in prison.

“Yes, I can have a shower. Yes, it’s an adapted room. But I’m down to noodles and tuna. I was eating better than that in prison.”

The council maintains that its adult social care teams have provided significant support.

Officials say assessments indicate Kidd is capable of living independently and does not qualify for ongoing adult social care support.

Stay extended until October 27

The council has now agreed to extend Kidd’s hotel accommodation until October 27.

However, Kidd says he will not voluntarily leave until accommodation is found which he considers safe, properly adapted and capable of providing the support he needs.

He is also due to return to hospital on October 7 for a further operation on his injured leg.

The dispute therefore remains unresolved, with Kidd arguing that the accommodation offered does not meet his physical needs and Manchester City Council maintaining that suitable alternatives have already been offered.