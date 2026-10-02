Rapist jailed for 12 years after woman found unconscious and partially clothed in Derby street

A man who raped a woman after a night out before she woke up unconscious and partially clothed in a Derby street has been jailed for 12 years.

Gurpreet Singh, of Doveridge Walk, Littleover, raped the woman following a night out in May 2022.

The victim awoke the following morning disoriented in a street she did not recognise.

She discovered she was not wearing any underwear, shoes or socks and was wearing a pair of trousers that did not belong to her.

Singh denied raping the woman after he was arrested and charged.

CCTV captured Singh with victim

Detectives investigating the rape recovered CCTV footage which became important evidence in the case.

The footage showed Singh walking along a street while holding the victim up before heading towards an address in Derby.

At the time, the woman had no clothing on her bottom half and was not wearing shoes.

Singh continued to deny the offence and the case went to trial.

In July, a jury found the 33-year-old guilty of rape.

He appeared at Chesterfield Court on 17 September, where a judge sentenced him to 12 years in prison.

Singh was also made subject to an indefinite restraining order protecting the victim and will be required to register with police for life following his release.

‘The assault took away my sense of safety’

In a Victim Personal Statement read to the court, the woman described the lasting impact the rape has had on her life.

She said:

“The assault changed the way I see myself. It made me feel dirty, ashamed, and as though something had been taken from me.

“Although I know that what happened was not my fault, those feelings have stayed with me and continue to affect my confidence and self-worth.”

She said the consequences continued four years after the attack.

“The assault has taken away my sense of safety, freedom, and peace of mind.

“It has affected my mental health, my sleep, my relationships, my work, and my ability to enjoy everyday life.”

The detective describes Singh as ‘extremely dangerous’

Detective Constable Hayley Doody, the officer in the case, praised the victim for her courage throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

She said:

“The victim in this case has been incredibly brave for the past four years and I want to thank her for her co-operation and patience with our investigation, and the wider case, while she waited for her day in court.

“Singh is an extremely dangerous and calculating individual, who thought he could rape the victim and get away with it.”

DC Doody added that nothing could undo the trauma caused to the victim but said she hoped seeing Singh held accountable and imprisoned would help her move forward with her life.