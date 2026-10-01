16-year-old girl fighting for her life after being found seriously injured in Wakefield road

Detectives have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses as a 16-year-old girl remains in a life-threatening condition after being found seriously injured in a Wakefield street.

West Yorkshire Police‘s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team has launched a full investigation into how the teenager came to suffer her injuries.

Emergency services were called to Rooks Nest Road at 8.33pm on Tuesday, September 29, after the ambulance service reported that a 16-year-old girl had been found lying in the road close to a bus stop.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a life-threatening condition.

Detectives keeping ‘open mind’ over what happened

Police said detectives are keeping an open mind about the circumstances surrounding the incident and are working to establish how the teenager became injured.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Elly Buchanan, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “A full investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old girl was found with serious injuries in the street.

“We are keeping an open mind as to what has happened and are working to understand the full circumstances as to how she became injured.

“I am urgently appealing to anyone who was driving or walking in the Rooks Nest Road area between 8pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday evening to come forward and speak with us. Just the smallest bit of information could help our investigation.

“If drivers have dash-cam, we are keen to see that, along with doorbell footage from surrounding houses.”

Police appeal for dashcam and doorbell footage

Detectives particularly want to hear from anyone who was walking or driving along Rooks Nest Road between 8pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Officers are also seeking dashcam footage from motorists and doorbell or other CCTV footage from properties in the surrounding area.

Police have not said at this stage how the girl suffered her injuries, and detectives continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the incident.