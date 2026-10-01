Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FIGHTING FOR LIFE 16-year-old girl fighting for her life after being found seriously injured in Wakefield road

16-year-old girl fighting for her life after being found seriously injured in Wakefield road

Detectives have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses as a 16-year-old girl remains in a life-threatening condition after being found seriously injured in a Wakefield street.

West Yorkshire Police‘s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team has launched a full investigation into how the teenager came to suffer her injuries.

Emergency services were called to Rooks Nest Road at 8.33pm on Tuesday, September 29, after the ambulance service reported that a 16-year-old girl had been found lying in the road close to a bus stop.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a life-threatening condition.

Detectives keeping ‘open mind’ over what happened

Police said detectives are keeping an open mind about the circumstances surrounding the incident and are working to establish how the teenager became injured.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Elly Buchanan, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “A full investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old girl was found with serious injuries in the street.

“We are keeping an open mind as to what has happened and are working to understand the full circumstances as to how she became injured.

“I am urgently appealing to anyone who was driving or walking in the Rooks Nest Road area between 8pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday evening to come forward and speak with us. Just the smallest bit of information could help our investigation.

“If drivers have dash-cam, we are keen to see that, along with doorbell footage from surrounding houses.”

Police appeal for dashcam and doorbell footage

Detectives particularly want to hear from anyone who was walking or driving along Rooks Nest Road between 8pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Officers are also seeking dashcam footage from motorists and doorbell or other CCTV footage from properties in the surrounding area.

Police have not said at this stage how the girl suffered her injuries, and detectives continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the incident.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Gatwick passenger who told airport worker bag contained ‘C-4’ jailed after knife found

PLASTIC EXPLOSIVE Gatwick passenger who told airport worker bag contained ‘C-4’ jailed after knife found

Court News, UK News
Family of Nottinghamshire murder victim raise funds to bring her home to Poland for funeral

POLISH NATIONAL Family of Nottinghamshire murder victim raise funds to bring her home to Poland for funeral

Crime, UK News
Driver jailed for 11 years after toddler killed in A17 crash while TikTok was active

TIK-TOK Driver jailed for 11 years after toddler killed in A17 crash while TikTok was active

Court News, UK News
Dame Esther Rantzen dies aged 86 following battle with lung cancer

BBC LEGEND Dame Esther Rantzen dies aged 86 following battle with lung cancer

UK News
Man admits murdering partner in ‘sustained attack’ at her Leeds home

SUSTAINED ATACK Man admits murdering partner in ‘sustained attack’ at her Leeds home

Court News, UK News
Four police officers taken to hospital after two police cars crash in Hayes

POLICE CRASH PROBE Four police officers taken to hospital after two police cars crash in Hayes

UK News
Jailed Tonbridge cocaine dealer behind ‘Scarface’ network ordered to pay £215,000

Jailed Tonbridge cocaine dealer behind ‘Scarface’ network ordered to pay £215,000

Court News, UK News
Two men charged with murder after Ian Davis found dead at Liskeard property

MURDER CHARGES Two men charged with murder after Ian Davis found dead at Liskeard property

Court News, Crime, UK News
Two people killed in A358 crash involving camper van and lorry near Taunton

CAMPER HORROR CRASH Two people killed in A358 crash involving camper van and lorry near Taunton

UK News
Five teenagers charged with more than 30 offences in Dover motorbike crime crackdown

CHARGES BROUGHT Five teenagers charged with more than 30 offences in Dover motorbike crime crackdown

Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Woman in her 20s dies after fall from Elephant and Castle tower block where family died months earlier

Woman in her 20s dies after fall from Elephant and Castle tower block where family died months earlier

Breaking News
Five arrested after man left critically ill following disturbance in Horsforth

POLICE APPEAL Five arrested after man left critically ill following disturbance in Horsforth

Crime, UK News
BT engineer struck in head with stone while working on telegraph pole in Torpoint

ENGINEER ATTACKED BT engineer struck in head with stone while working on telegraph pole in Torpoint

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Two Nottinghamshire Police officers found guilty of gross misconduct over domestic abuse response

GROSS MISCONDUCT Two Nottinghamshire Police officers found guilty of gross misconduct over domestic abuse response

Court News, UK News
Knife recovered after reported robbery in Bradford

KNIFE RECOVERED Knife recovered after reported robbery in Bradford

Crime, UK News
Met asks coroner not to resume Chris Kaba inquest as family demands further answers

MORE ANSWERS Met asks coroner not to resume Chris Kaba inquest as family demands further answers

Court News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Newborn baby Maria named at inquest as four adults face murder trial

BABY NAMED Newborn baby Maria named at inquest as four adults face murder trial

Court News, Crime, UK News
Bradford drug dealer caught after police find selfies on phone linked to heroin and crack cocaine supply

DEALER NABBED Bradford drug dealer caught after police find selfies on phone linked to heroin and crack cocaine supply

Court News, Crime, UK News
People smuggling gang leader jailed over Channel disaster that killed 27 migrants

PEOPLE SMUGGLER People smuggling gang leader jailed over Channel disaster that killed 27 migrants

Court News, UK News
Watch Live