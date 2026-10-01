Drugs and more than £16,000 cash seized in Melksham police raids

More than £16,000 in cash and quantities of suspected Class B and Class C drugs have been seized during simultaneous police raids at two addresses in Melksham.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences after officers executed Misuse of Drugs Act warrants on Wednesday, September 30.

The operation was carried out by Melksham’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, supported by officers from Trowbridge and Warminster and the Neighbourhood Tasking Team.

Police said the warrants followed intelligence relating to suspected drug dealing in the area.

Two men arrested

During searches of the properties, officers recovered more than £16,000 in cash along with quantities of Class B and Class C drugs.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences.

Both have since been released on conditional bail while Wiltshire Police continues its investigation.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “As always, we encourage residents to continue reporting information and concerns to us.

“Information from our communities is invaluable in helping us understand where problems are occurring and take appropriate action.”

Enquiries remain ongoing.