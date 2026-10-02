ULEZ camera bomber jailed for 15 years after judge rules Sidcup explosion had ‘terrorist connection’

A retired engineer who detonated a home-made bomb beside a ULEZ camera in Sidcup has been jailed for 15 years after a judge ruled the offence had a “terrorist connection”.

Kevin Rees, 64, of Harcourt Avenue, used a metal cylinder packed with explosive powder to cause a powerful blast on Willersley Avenue at around 6.45pm on 6 December 2023.

The explosion sent pieces of metal flying through the residential street, striking vehicles and damaging a child’s bedroom window more than 100 metres away.

A bus carrying passengers had passed shortly before the device exploded.

Rees was convicted at Woolwich Crown Court in January of causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

At the Old Bailey, Judge Anthony Bate concluded that the offence had a terrorist connection.

Rees was given an extended sentence of 16 years, comprising 15 years in custody and a further year on licence.

‘Sheer chance nobody was killed’

The court heard that the ULEZ camera had only been installed at around midday on the day of the explosion.

Within hours, another anti-ULEZ activist, Stephen Harwood-Stamper, had cut it down.

Rees later placed his home-made explosive device next to the camera, lit its fuse and walked away.

Prosecutor Simon Denison KC told the court that Willersley Avenue was a residential road with houses on both sides and was also used as a bus route.

Shrapnel from the explosion struck a parked van and a passing car.

One piece of metal narrowly missed the driver of the passing vehicle, while another travelled more than 100 metres before damaging the frame of a child’s bedroom window.

Nearby residents reported feeling their homes shake.

Mr Denison told the court it was “sheer chance” nobody was killed or seriously injured.

Because the device was activated using a fuse, Rees had no control over precisely when it would explode or who might be nearby.

Judge finds ‘terrorist connection’

Prosecutors argued that Rees’ offending should be treated as having a terrorist connection because it was intended to further an anti-ULEZ political cause.

The court heard that Rees had created a Facebook group called “Ulez Camaras” and had participated in online discussions surrounding ULEZ cameras.

Messages were also presented in which terms including “trees” and “pruning” were used to refer to ULEZ camera poles and cutting them down.

In one November 2023 message, Rees wrote:

“That thing I made on the pole is mad. I’m making a less powerful one.”

After another person responded, “Lol, you’re the Terminator,” Rees replied: “The Exterminator.”

Judge Bate concluded that the relevant legal criteria had been met and ruled that the offence had a terrorist connection.

Such a finding is an aggravating factor when a court determines sentence.

Rees maintained innocence

Rees denied responsibility for the explosion during his trial and continued to maintain his innocence following his conviction.

His barrister, Simon Ray KC, disputed the prosecution’s argument that the offence had a terrorist connection.

The defence argued that the purpose of the explosion was to destroy the camera rather than influence political debate or advance a political or ideological cause.

The court was told that Rees owned a Jaguar which was not ULEZ compliant, although on the day of the explosion he was using his wife’s compliant vehicle.