Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News - Court News

ULEZ TERRORIST ULEZ camera bomber jailed for 15 years after judge rules Sidcup explosion had ‘terrorist connection’

ULEZ camera bomber jailed for 15 years after judge rules Sidcup explosion had ‘terrorist connection’

A retired engineer who detonated a home-made bomb beside a ULEZ camera in Sidcup has been jailed for 15 years after a judge ruled the offence had a “terrorist connection”.

Kevin Rees, 64, of Harcourt Avenue, used a metal cylinder packed with explosive powder to cause a powerful blast on Willersley Avenue at around 6.45pm on 6 December 2023.

The explosion sent pieces of metal flying through the residential street, striking vehicles and damaging a child’s bedroom window more than 100 metres away.

A bus carrying passengers had passed shortly before the device exploded.

Rees was convicted at Woolwich Crown Court in January of causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

At the Old Bailey, Judge Anthony Bate concluded that the offence had a terrorist connection.

Rees was given an extended sentence of 16 years, comprising 15 years in custody and a further year on licence.

‘Sheer chance nobody was killed’

The court heard that the ULEZ camera had only been installed at around midday on the day of the explosion.

Within hours, another anti-ULEZ activist, Stephen Harwood-Stamper, had cut it down.

Rees later placed his home-made explosive device next to the camera, lit its fuse and walked away.

Prosecutor Simon Denison KC told the court that Willersley Avenue was a residential road with houses on both sides and was also used as a bus route.

Shrapnel from the explosion struck a parked van and a passing car.

One piece of metal narrowly missed the driver of the passing vehicle, while another travelled more than 100 metres before damaging the frame of a child’s bedroom window.

Nearby residents reported feeling their homes shake.

Mr Denison told the court it was “sheer chance” nobody was killed or seriously injured.

Because the device was activated using a fuse, Rees had no control over precisely when it would explode or who might be nearby.

Judge finds ‘terrorist connection’

Prosecutors argued that Rees’ offending should be treated as having a terrorist connection because it was intended to further an anti-ULEZ political cause.

The court heard that Rees had created a Facebook group called “Ulez Camaras” and had participated in online discussions surrounding ULEZ cameras.

Messages were also presented in which terms including “trees” and “pruning” were used to refer to ULEZ camera poles and cutting them down.

In one November 2023 message, Rees wrote:

“That thing I made on the pole is mad. I’m making a less powerful one.”

After another person responded, “Lol, you’re the Terminator,” Rees replied: “The Exterminator.”

Judge Bate concluded that the relevant legal criteria had been met and ruled that the offence had a terrorist connection.

Such a finding is an aggravating factor when a court determines sentence.

Rees maintained innocence

Rees denied responsibility for the explosion during his trial and continued to maintain his innocence following his conviction.

His barrister, Simon Ray KC, disputed the prosecution’s argument that the offence had a terrorist connection.

The defence argued that the purpose of the explosion was to destroy the camera rather than influence political debate or advance a political or ideological cause.

The court was told that Rees owned a Jaguar which was not ULEZ compliant, although on the day of the explosion he was using his wife’s compliant vehicle.

A pre-sentence report concluded that the bomb had recklessly presented a risk to life but found no evidence that Rees intended to harm anyone.

The defence also told the court that Rees had been diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder and described the significant impact the condition had had on his life.

‘Miraculous that nobody was killed’

Detective Superintendent James Derham said:

“It was miraculous that nobody was killed or seriously injured in the large explosion caused by Rees.”

Bethan David, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter Terrorism Division, said the incident went far beyond protest or vandalism.

She said:

“This was a deliberate and dangerous attack involving a home-made explosive device, carried out in a residential street and designed to destroy public infrastructure.”

She added:

“Whatever his views on the ULEZ scheme, Kevin Rees crossed a serious line by constructing a home-made bomb and detonating it in a public place. It was pure chance that no-one suffered serious injury or worse.”

Rees will serve the custodial element of his extended sentence before becoming subject to the additional licence period.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Baby girl found dead on Bangor shoreline may have been in water for weeks as police appeal to mother

BEACH BABY FIND Baby girl found dead on Bangor shoreline may have been in water for weeks as police appeal to mother

UK News
Newborn baby Maria named at inquest as four adults face murder trial

BABY NAMED Newborn baby Maria named at inquest as four adults face murder trial

Court News, Crime, UK News
Bradford drug dealer caught after police find selfies on phone linked to heroin and crack cocaine supply

DEALER NABBED Bradford drug dealer caught after police find selfies on phone linked to heroin and crack cocaine supply

Court News, Crime, UK News
People smuggling gang leader jailed over Channel disaster that killed 27 migrants

PEOPLE SMUGGLER People smuggling gang leader jailed over Channel disaster that killed 27 migrants

Court News, UK News
Mum, 37, suffers ‘life-ending brain injury’ after Westlife concert rickshaw crash

BRAIN INJURY Mum, 37, suffers ‘life-ending brain injury’ after Westlife concert rickshaw crash

UK News
Man dies despite efforts of two air ambulance crews in Trowbridge

ONE DEAD Man dies despite efforts of two air ambulance crews in Trowbridge

UK News
NHS whistleblower surgeon was pushed out after raising patient safety concerns

GMC PROBE NHS whistleblower surgeon was pushed out after raising patient safety concerns

UK News
Two Nottinghamshire Police officers found guilty of gross misconduct over domestic abuse response

GROSS MISCONDUCT Two Nottinghamshire Police officers found guilty of gross misconduct over domestic abuse response

Court News, UK News
Knife recovered after reported robbery in Bradford

KNIFE RECOVERED Knife recovered after reported robbery in Bradford

Crime, UK News
Convicted murderer in hotel stand-off with Manchester council over wheelchair-accessible housing

CONVICTED MURDERER Convicted murderer in hotel stand-off with Manchester council over wheelchair-accessible housing

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Urgent appeal to find missing 14-year-old Leon from Wantage

FIND LEON Urgent appeal to find missing 14-year-old Leon from Wantage

Missing Persons, UK News
17 crew airlifted to safety after fishing vessel runs aground at Old Man of Hoy

17 crew airlifted to safety after fishing vessel runs aground at Old Man of Hoy

UK News
16-year-old girl fighting for her life after being found seriously injured in Wakefield road

FIGHTING FOR LIFE 16-year-old girl fighting for her life after being found seriously injured in Wakefield road

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Dual UK-Iranian national arrested as RAF Fairford terror investigation expands

TERROR ARREST Dual UK-Iranian national arrested as RAF Fairford terror investigation expands

Crime, UK News
Educating Cardiff teacher admits sexually assaulting 17-year-old after changing plea during trial

TV TEACHER Educating Cardiff teacher admits sexually assaulting 17-year-old after changing plea during trial

Court News, UK News
Sixth man arrested in RAF Fairford terror investigation as unanswered 999 call claims emerge

US BASE NEW ARREST Sixth man arrested in RAF Fairford terror investigation as unanswered 999 call claims emerge

Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Mother-of-two found dead in sea off Alderney as murder investigation continue

MURDER ARREST Mother-of-two found dead in sea off Alderney as murder investigation continue

Crime, UK News
Rapist jailed for eight years after attacking woman he met online in her own home

ONLINE PREDATOR Rapist jailed for eight years after attacking woman he met online in her own home

Court News, Crime, UK News
Rapist jailed for 12 years after woman found unconscious and partially clothed in Derby street

CAUGHT ON CAMERA Rapist jailed for 12 years after woman found unconscious and partially clothed in Derby street

Court News, Crime, UK News
Watch Live