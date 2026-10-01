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HURRICANE THREATENS ROUTE Virgin Voyages warns Brilliant Lady cruise could be rerouted as Hurricane Rachel threatens Mexico itinerary

Virgin Voyages warns Brilliant Lady cruise could be rerouted as Hurricane Rachel threatens Mexico itinerary

Passengers preparing to board Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady have been warned their Mexican Riviera cruise could be rerouted as Hurricane Rachel threatens the ship’s planned route towards Cabo San Lucas.

The seven-night sailing is due to leave Los Angeles on Saturday, 3 October, with scheduled calls at Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

Virgin Voyages has stressed that no itinerary change has yet been confirmed, but says it has already prepared an alternative route in case deteriorating weather makes the planned voyage unsafe.

Passengers have even been advised to pack additional layers and a light jacket in case the ship is forced towards destinations with cooler temperatures.

Hurricane threatens route towards Cabo San Lucas

Virgin Voyages began alerting passengers while Rachel was still a tropical storm, saying forecasts indicated the system could strengthen into a hurricane.

Rachel has since strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane, according to the report.

The cruise line said the ship’s existing route would bring Brilliant Lady close enough to the storm’s projected path while travelling towards Baja California for the situation to be taken seriously.

Virgin Voyages told passengers:

“Our current planned track for Brilliant Lady would bring us near Baja California around Sunday night into Monday morning, while we’re on our way to Cabo San Lucas, close enough to the storm’s path that we’re taking it seriously and planning ahead.”

The company stressed that it was still too early to know precisely how the storm would develop.

Alternative itinerary prepared

Virgin Voyages confirmed it has prepared another itinerary that can be used if the ship needs to avoid the hurricane.

However, the company has not disclosed where Brilliant Lady would sail if the Mexican Riviera itinerary is abandoned.

Passengers were told:

“It’s worth tucking a few extra layers and a light jacket into your suitcase, just in case our voyage takes us to any destinations with cooler temperatures.”

The advice raises the possibility of the vessel sailing north from Los Angeles rather than south towards Mexico, although Virgin Voyages has not confirmed any alternative ports.

Suggestions that destinations such as San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver or Victoria could be used remain speculation rather than a confirmed replacement itinerary.

Three Mexican ports currently scheduled

Under the existing itinerary, Brilliant Lady is scheduled to visit Cabo San Lucas on Monday, 5 October, followed by Mazatlán on Tuesday, 6 October and Puerto Vallarta on Wednesday, 7 October.

The ship is then scheduled to return to Los Angeles on Saturday, 10 October.

Those plans remain in place unless Virgin Voyages announces otherwise.

Hurricane Rachel is being closely monitored

According to the hurricane information cited in the report, Rachel was around 380 miles south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas, with maximum sustained winds of approximately 85mph.

The hurricane was moving northwest at around 10mph and was forecast to turn further west, with the possibility of additional strengthening.

Hurricane-force winds extended around 25 miles from the centre, while tropical-storm-force winds extended much further.

Even if the centre of the hurricane does not cross the ship’s planned route, strong winds, large swells and rough seas could still affect cruise operations.

Virgin Voyages said it is continuing to monitor developments and will keep passengers informed as the departure approaches.

For now, the 3 October sailing remains scheduled to depart Los Angeles, with the Mexican Riviera itinerary unchanged, but an alternative voyage is ready should the hurricane force the cruise line to reroute.

 

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