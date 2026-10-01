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RUSHED TO HOSPITIAL Man taken to hospital with head injury after assault in Halifax

Man taken to hospital with head injury after assault in Halifax

Police have launched an investigation after a man was found with a head injury following an assault in Halifax.

West Yorkshire Police received a report at around 5.35pm on Wednesday that a man had been assaulted in Hopwood Lane.

Officers attended the scene and found a man who had sustained a head injury.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Police have not disclosed the severity of his injuries or released further details about the circumstances surrounding the assault.

Calderdale CID is investigating the incident, and enquiries are ongoing.

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