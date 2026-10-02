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TRIAL UPDATE Woman accused of sexual activity with teenage boy denies allegations as jury hears complainant’s account

Woman accused of sexual activity with teenage boy denies allegations as jury hears complainant’s account

A woman accused of engaging in sexual activity with a teenage boy has denied all the allegations against her as a jury heard the complainant’s account at Preston Crown Court.

Kirsty Slater, 38, of Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, is on trial accused of three counts of sexual activity with a person aged between 13 and 15.

She denies all three charges.

Jurors heard evidence from the teenage complainant, who alleged that sexual activity took place while he and Slater were alone together one evening.

The court heard that the teenager had been drinking beer and said he felt “fuzzy” when Slater suggested they go outside to look at the sky.

Teenager’s police interview played to jury

In a video-recorded interview shown to the court, the teenager described asking Slater how to kiss.

He told police:

“When I said that, she just says ‘just come on then’ and goes close to me and kisses me.

“Then she stops and sits back down. I was like, ‘What just happened?’”

The teenager alleged that they later listened to music and he asked for another drink before, in his words, “everything got a bit weirder”.

He said:

“The atmosphere just felt off.

“I was like ‘that was weird, what just happened?’”

According to the prosecution case, the teenager alleges that Slater kissed him again and told him he could touch her breasts.

Jurors heard his allegation that the pair subsequently had sex and that Slater told him not to tell anyone what had happened.

Complainant describes impact

Speaking about how he felt afterwards, the teenager told police:

“It was kind of like… surreal. Like ‘did that actually happen or am I just imagining it?’. It was very weird.”

He went on to describe feeling “disgusting” following the alleged incident.

The court heard that the allegations subsequently came to light after the teenager spoke to a counsellor.

Defence disputes teenager’s account

During cross-examination, defence barrister Kristian Cavanagh challenged the complainant’s evidence.

He told the teenager that Slater’s case was that she had not kissed him, he had not touched her breasts, and she had not had sex with him.

Mr Cavanagh also put it to the teenager that Slater had not undressed in front of him or told him that what happened was their “little secret”.

The teenager responded: “That’s false.”

Slater denies three counts of sexual activity with a person aged between 13 and 15.

The trial continues.

 

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