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TRIBUTES PAID ‘Our hearts will ache forever’: Families pay tribute to teenagers killed after car entered River Wear

‘Our hearts will ache forever’: Families pay tribute to teenagers killed after car entered River Wear

The families of two teenagers who died after a car entered the River Wear in Sunderland have paid heartbreaking tributes to their loved ones.

Luke Etheridge, 16, Zara Shaw, 16, and Jackson Duke, 17, died on Tuesday afternoon after a black Audi A3 entered the water near Panns Bank, close to Wearmouth Bridge.

A fourth teenager, aged 17, escaped from the vehicle and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has since been released on bail while Northumbria Police continue their investigation, including work to establish who was driving the Audi at the time.

‘Our beautiful boy Luke’

Luke’s family described the 16-year-old as loving, kind and caring and spoke of his passion for Sunderland AFC.

In a tribute released through police, they said:

“Our beautiful boy Luke was loving, kind, caring, funny and handsome.”

His family said Luke loved football, shopping for clothes and spending time with his friends and family.

They said Sunderland AFC had lost its “number one fan”.

The family added:

“Luke is our life, we miss him so bad. Our hearts will ache forever.”

They also thanked the emergency services who fought to save him following the incident.

Zara was remembered for her ‘zest for life’

Zara’s family remembered the 16-year-old for her “zest for life” and described her as a much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, girlfriend and best friend.

They said:

“Zara, you came into this world with a fight, and we know you left it doing the same.”

Her family thanked friends, relatives and members of the wider community for the kindness and support they had shown.

They also praised the emergency services involved in the rescue operation, saying they were “humbled and grateful” that Zara had been treated with dignity and care.

Major rescue operation launched

Police were called at around 1.30pm on Tuesday following reports that a vehicle had entered the River Wear.

A major emergency response involving police, the Coastguard, RNLI, fire crews and paramedics was launched.

The Audi was subsequently recovered from the river and the deaths of Luke, Zara and Jackson were confirmed.

All three teenagers were students at Sunderland College, which described their deaths as a “heartbreaking loss” for the college and the wider city.

Support is being provided to students and staff affected by the tragedy.

Christ’s College in Sunderland also paid tribute to Zara, remembering her as a kind and loyal pupil who had been a delight to teach.

Football clubs remember Luke and Jackson

Tributes have also been paid by local football clubs.

Hebburn Town remembered Jackson as a valued member of its football family and said his loss would be deeply felt by his teammates.

Seaham Red Star Football Club paid tribute to Luke, remembering him as a popular young player whose contribution to the club would not be forgotten.

Police warn against speculation

Chief Superintendent Scott Cowie, Sunderland’s area commander, said the deaths had caused “unimaginable agony and heartbreak” for the teenagers’ families.

Police have urged people not to speculate about how the Audi came to enter the river while detectives continue establishing the circumstances.

Anyone with information about the incident, including relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Northumbria Police quoting reference NP-20260929-0589.

 

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