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NO ACID ATTACK Unknown substance sprayed inside Crawley McDonald’s as police rule out ‘acid attack’ reports

Unknown substance sprayed inside Crawley McDonald’s as police rule out ‘acid attack’ reports

Emergency services were called to a McDonald’s restaurant in Crawley after an unknown substance was reportedly sprayed inside the premises.

Police and ambulance crews responded to the restaurant on Haslett Avenue West shortly after 1pm on Friday, 2 October.

The scene was cordoned off as a precaution while emergency services assessed the incident.

However, Sussex Police said the cordon was quickly stood down after officers established there were no injuries and no significant health concerns.

Two people checked by ambulance crews

Two people were assessed by ambulance staff at the scene but did not suffer any lasting injury.

Police have also moved to reassure the public after claims began circulating on social media suggesting the incident involved an “acid attack”.

Sussex Police confirmed those reports were incorrect and said the incident was not an acid attack.

The exact nature of the substance has not been confirmed.

No further details about how the substance came to be sprayed inside the restaurant have been released.

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