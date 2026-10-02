School pays tribute to teenager Zara Shaw following River Wear tragedy

A Sunderland school has paid tribute to a former pupil described as “kind and loyal” after she was one of three teenagers who died when a car entered the River Wear.

Zara Shaw, 16, died alongside Jackson Duke, 17, and Luke Etheridge, 16, after the black Audi A3 they were travelling in left the road and entered the river near Panns Bank, close to Wearmouth Bridge, on Tuesday afternoon.

Christ’s College Sunderland, where Zara had been a pupil from the age of four until leaving this summer, said she had been a “much-loved member of the school family”.

‘A delight to teach’

In a tribute, the school said: “Christ’s College is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of former student Zara Shaw, who was a much-loved member of the school family.

“Zara was a kind and loyal student with a close-knit circle of friends. She maintained strong and positive relationships with her peers and her teachers, worked hard in school and staff described Zara as a delight to teach.”

The school extended its condolences to the families and loved ones of all three teenagers and said support would be available to students, staff and families affected by the tragedy.

The Drama Lab in Sunderland, where Zara was also a former student, said it was “deeply saddened” by her death and offered its condolences to her family and friends and to the families of everyone affected.

Three teenagers died

Northumbria Police said officers received multiple reports from members of the public that a black Audi A3 had left the road and entered the River Wear.

Jackson and Luke were from the Sunderland area, while Zara was from Houghton-le-Spring.

A fourth teenager, a 17-year-old boy who was also in the vehicle, was not seriously injured.

He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision remain ongoing.