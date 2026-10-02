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SCUMBAG Car containing funeral clothes and treasured family memories stolen from Maidstone hotel

Car containing funeral clothes and treasured family memories stolen from Maidstone hotel

Police have launched an investigation after a car containing clothes for a funeral and a laptop holding treasured photographs and videos of a loved one was stolen from a Maidstone hotel.

The blue Ford Fiesta Titanium belonged to a bereaved pensioner and disappeared from the car park of the Mercure Maidstone Great Danes Hotel on Ashford Road on Wednesday, 30 September.

Kent Police believe the vehicle was taken sometime between 6pm and 9.45pm — the evening before the funeral was due to take place.

Inside were a number of items intended for the funeral, including clothing.

A laptop containing sentimental photographs and videos was also in the vehicle.

Police examine CCTV

Officers attended the hotel following the report and began carrying out enquiries.

Available CCTV is being reviewed as part of the investigation as police work to identify whoever was responsible and trace the stolen Fiesta.

Sergeant Rachel Patton said:

“Those responsible for this crime targeted a bereft pensioner, taking with them not only their means of transport but treasured memories of a loved one.”

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity around the hotel car park during the relevant period to come forward.

CCTV and dashcam appeal

Investigators are particularly interested in privately owned CCTV and dashcam footage which may have captured the vehicle or people acting suspiciously in the area.

Sgt Patton added:

“Anyone with information, or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area, is urged to call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 30-1717.

“Local residents with private CCTV or drivers with dashcam, who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, are also asked to check for footage.”

Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting 30-1717.

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