Welling United legend dies after remarkable 19-season career with more than 1,000 appearances

Welling United have paid tribute to a “true club legend” following the death of former captain Burgess, who made more than 1,000 appearances during an extraordinary 19-season career at Park View Road.

The long-serving player was a central figure in one of the most successful periods in the Wings’ history, helping the club climb from the Spartan League to the Football Conference, now known as the National League.

Welling announced his death on social media, describing him as a “true club legend”.

More than 1,000 appearances for Welling

Burgess spent his entire senior playing career with Welling and made more than 1,000 appearances for the club across 19 seasons.

He captained the Wings during their memorable 1988-89 FA Cup campaign, when Welling reached the third round of the competition.

Their run eventually came to an end with a narrow 1-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers at Park View Road.

After retiring as a player, Burgess maintained his association with Welling and later returned to serve as assistant manager.

He remained a familiar face at Park View Road for years afterwards, regularly attending matches and club events.

‘Hard as nails, leading from the front’

Former teammate and close friend Nigel Ransom paid an emotional tribute following Burgess’ death.

He said:

“All, I’m writing this with a heavy, heavy heart. After a long struggle, our great mate ‘Burge’ passed away peacefully this morning.

“A true Welling legend, friend and teammate for over 50 years.

“First on the team sheet, hard as nails, leading from the front – what more could you want from a teammate?

“He’ll be greatly missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to Sue, Kevin, Michelle and the family.”

Ransom said he would raise a glass in memory of his longtime friend.

“He always called me ‘son’, so I’m raising a glass of lager to ‘the Legend’, never to be forgotten.”

Burgess’ association with Welling United spanned decades, from his record-breaking playing career and captaincy to his later role on the coaching staff and continued presence at Park View Road.