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SHOP COP Police car crashes into Bolton shop while responding to emergency call

Police car crashes into Bolton shop while responding to emergency call

A police car responding to an emergency call on blue lights has crashed into another vehicle before hitting a shop in Bolton.

The collision happened on Blackburn Road in Astley Bridge shortly before midday.

Greater Manchester Police said the police vehicle had been responding to a separate incident when it was involved in a collision with another car and subsequently struck a shop.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Homes and businesses evacuated

Emergency services established a cordon after a strong smell of gas following the crash raised concerns about a possible leak.

Homes and businesses in the surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution.

A corner shop and a tanning salon were among the businesses affected by the emergency response.

The cordon remained in place for several hours while the scene was made safe before being lifted at around 3pm.

Greater Manchester Police has confirmed that no serious injuries were reported following the collision.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated.

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