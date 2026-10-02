Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News - Crime

VICTIM NAMED AND PICTURED Family pay tribute to former Royal Engineer Graham Pennycook as Ludgershall murder investigation continues

Family pay tribute to former Royal Engineer Graham Pennycook as Ludgershall murder investigation continues

The family of a former Royal Engineer found dead in woodland near Ludgershall have paid an emotional tribute to him as detectives continue a murder investigation.

Graham Pennycook, 64, was found dead in woods near the polo field close to Perham Down on the afternoon of Thursday, 24 September.

His death was initially treated as unexplained, but Wiltshire Police subsequently launched a murder investigation following information from an initial post-mortem examination.

No further details about the cause of Graham’s death have been released.

‘He enriched the lives of everyone he met’

Graham’s wife, Jacky, described her husband as a dependable and generous man who had served as a Royal Engineer for more than three decades.

She said:

“Graham was a husband, brother, uncle, friend and, as a Royal Engineer, a brother in arms for over 32 years.

“With his cheeky grin, no room was ever empty or quiet when Graham was in it. He enriched the lives of everyone he met.

“Solid and dependable, he was a pillar of strength, trusted by all and always on hand to help family and friends whenever needed.”

Jacky described Graham as kind and generous but also principled, saying he would conscientiously question things he believed needed to be addressed.

She added:

“He had many loves and interests, but family and friends were always his priority.

“Renowned for the number of different cars he owned as well as a love of watches, and no day out was complete without an ice cream.

“He is missed by us all.

“Please respect our privacy at this time.”

Detectives narrow appeal to key one-hour period

Wiltshire Police are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who was around the polo field or surrounding woodland on Thursday, 24 September.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who was in the area between 9am and 6pm, but are particularly interested in information or observations from 10am to 11am.

Anyone who noticed anything unusual or who has information which could assist the murder investigation is urged to contact Wiltshire Police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The murder investigation remains ongoing.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two men charged with sexual offences involving two girls in Crawley

RUSHED TO HOSPITIAL Man taken to hospital with head injury after assault in Halifax

UK News

MEDICAL EMERGENCY RNLI crew member dies following medical incident at Hastings lifeboat station

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 14-year-old Leon from Wantage

FIND LEON Urgent appeal to find missing 14-year-old Leon from Wantage

Missing Persons, UK News
17 crew airlifted to safety after fishing vessel runs aground at Old Man of Hoy

17 crew airlifted to safety after fishing vessel runs aground at Old Man of Hoy

UK News
16-year-old girl fighting for her life after being found seriously injured in Wakefield road

FIGHTING FOR LIFE 16-year-old girl fighting for her life after being found seriously injured in Wakefield road

UK News
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap after woman allegedly urged into car in Fleetwood

KIDNAP ATTEMPT Man arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap after woman allegedly urged into car in Fleetwood

Crime, UK News
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man injured in Bromley incident

ATTEMPT MURDER Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man injured in Bromley incident

Crime, UK News
Former prep school teacher jailed for seven years for sexually abusing schoolboy

MISS PEADO Former prep school teacher jailed for seven years for sexually abusing schoolboy

Court News, UK News
Baby girl found dead on Bangor shoreline may have been in water for weeks as police appeal to mother

BEACH BABY FIND Baby girl found dead on Bangor shoreline may have been in water for weeks as police appeal to mother

UK News
Newborn baby Maria named at inquest as four adults face murder trial

BABY NAMED Newborn baby Maria named at inquest as four adults face murder trial

Court News, Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Virgin Voyages warns Brilliant Lady cruise could be rerouted as Hurricane Rachel threatens Mexico itinerary

HURRICANE THREATENS ROUTE Virgin Voyages warns Brilliant Lady cruise could be rerouted as Hurricane Rachel threatens Mexico itinerary

Travel News, US News, World News
Dual UK-Iranian national arrested as RAF Fairford terror investigation expands

TERROR ARREST Dual UK-Iranian national arrested as RAF Fairford terror investigation expands

Crime, UK News
Educating Cardiff teacher admits sexually assaulting 17-year-old after changing plea during trial

TV TEACHER Educating Cardiff teacher admits sexually assaulting 17-year-old after changing plea during trial

Court News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Emergency response at Crawley McDonald’s after unknown substance sprayed inside restaurant

CHEMICAL LOCKDOWN Emergency response at Crawley McDonald’s after unknown substance sprayed inside restaurant

Breaking News
ULEZ camera bomber jailed for 15 years after judge rules Sidcup explosion had ‘terrorist connection’

ULEZ TERRORIST ULEZ camera bomber jailed for 15 years after judge rules Sidcup explosion had ‘terrorist connection’

Breaking News, Court News
Mother-of-two found dead in sea off Alderney as murder investigation continue

MURDER ARREST Mother-of-two found dead in sea off Alderney as murder investigation continue

Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two men arrested after violent Stoke-on-Trent street disorder involving metal pole

TOMMY"S TAKE Two men arrested after violent Stoke-on-Trent street disorder involving metal pole

Crime, UK News
Violent offender jailed after shooting two people with air rifle during East Malling rampage

RIFLE RAMPAGE Violent offender jailed after shooting two people with air rifle during East Malling rampage

Court News, Crime, UK News
Unknown substance sprayed inside Crawley McDonald’s as police rule out ‘acid attack’ reports

NO ACID ATTACK Unknown substance sprayed inside Crawley McDonald’s as police rule out ‘acid attack’ reports

National News
Watch Live