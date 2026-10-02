Family pay tribute to former Royal Engineer Graham Pennycook as Ludgershall murder investigation continues

The family of a former Royal Engineer found dead in woodland near Ludgershall have paid an emotional tribute to him as detectives continue a murder investigation.

Graham Pennycook, 64, was found dead in woods near the polo field close to Perham Down on the afternoon of Thursday, 24 September.

His death was initially treated as unexplained, but Wiltshire Police subsequently launched a murder investigation following information from an initial post-mortem examination.

No further details about the cause of Graham’s death have been released.

‘He enriched the lives of everyone he met’

Graham’s wife, Jacky, described her husband as a dependable and generous man who had served as a Royal Engineer for more than three decades.

She said:

“Graham was a husband, brother, uncle, friend and, as a Royal Engineer, a brother in arms for over 32 years.

“With his cheeky grin, no room was ever empty or quiet when Graham was in it. He enriched the lives of everyone he met.

“Solid and dependable, he was a pillar of strength, trusted by all and always on hand to help family and friends whenever needed.”

Jacky described Graham as kind and generous but also principled, saying he would conscientiously question things he believed needed to be addressed.

She added:

“He had many loves and interests, but family and friends were always his priority.

“Renowned for the number of different cars he owned as well as a love of watches, and no day out was complete without an ice cream.

“He is missed by us all.

“Please respect our privacy at this time.”

Detectives narrow appeal to key one-hour period

Wiltshire Police are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who was around the polo field or surrounding woodland on Thursday, 24 September.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who was in the area between 9am and 6pm, but are particularly interested in information or observations from 10am to 11am.

Anyone who noticed anything unusual or who has information which could assist the murder investigation is urged to contact Wiltshire Police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The murder investigation remains ongoing.