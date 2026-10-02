Bus crashes into front garden near Penge East station

A bus has left the road and ended up in the front garden of a block of flats near Penge East railway station in south-east London.

The incident happened on Newlands Park, close to a bend near the rear of the station, on Friday afternoon.

A local resident reported seeing the bus stationary in the garden, with a recovery vehicle subsequently arriving at the scene.

Pictures and reports of the incident have begun circulating on social media.

The circumstances surrounding how the bus left the road are not yet known, and there has been no confirmed information about any injuries.

Motorists are being warned to expect disruption around Newlands Park while recovery work takes place.

This is a developing incident and further details are expected.