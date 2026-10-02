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STAB IN THE BACK London Fire Brigade among organisations referred to CPS over potential criminal charges

London Fire Brigade among organisations referred to CPS over potential criminal charges

London Fire Brigade has confirmed it is among the organisations referred to prosecutors as part of the criminal investigation into the Grenfell Tower fire.

The Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) has also confirmed it is among those facing potential criminal action following the disaster, which killed 72 people in June 2017.

The Metropolitan Police this week submitted evidence files concerning 54 individuals and 20 organisations or companies to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The CPS will now consider the evidence and decide whether criminal charges should be brought.

No charging decisions have yet been made.

Potential offences being considered

The Metropolitan Police investigation, known as Operation Northleigh, began shortly after the Grenfell Tower fire and has involved hundreds of investigating officers.

Potential offences being considered across the investigation include corporate manslaughter, gross negligence manslaughter, health and safety offences and fraud offences.

The CPS has said charging decisions are expected before the 10th anniversary of the disaster in 2027.

London Fire Brigade confirms referral

In a statement, London Fire Brigade said:

“The London fire commissioner has been notified by the Metropolitan Police Service that, following its investigation into the events surrounding the Grenfell Tower fire, a file has been submitted to the CPS for its consideration in respect of London Fire Brigade.

“The London fire commissioner welcomes the progress in the investigation process and reaffirms his commitment to providing the CPS with full cooperation, as LFB has sought to do throughout Operation Northleigh.”

London Fire Commissioner Jonathan Smith said the brigade continued to remember the 72 people who lost their lives.

He said:

“We remember the 72 people who lost their lives, and our thoughts remain with the bereaved, survivors and everyone whose lives were changed forever by that night.

“We continue working with our partners across government and the fire and rescue sector to ensure the lessons of the Grenfell tragedy are learnt, and this continues to shape everything we do.”

KCTMO also among organisations referred

KCTMO, which managed Grenfell Tower at the time of the fire, has also confirmed it is among the organisations facing potential prosecution.

According to the information released, potential corporate manslaughter proceedings are being considered in relation to KCTMO.

The organisation said:

“We remain acutely conscious of the terrible impact of the Grenfell Tower fire on the bereaved, survivors, their relatives and the wider Grenfell community, and continue to offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to all those affected.”

Council and government department also named

Most of the organisations referred to prosecutors have not been publicly identified.

However, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has also been named among those referred to the CPS.

Potential offences being considered in relation to the council include corporate manslaughter, an offence under section 3 of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and an offence under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government is also among the bodies referred to prosecutors.

Referral to the CPS does not mean that any individual or organisation will necessarily be charged.

72 people died in Grenfell fire

The fire began in a fourth-floor flat at Grenfell Tower on 14 June 2017 before spreading rapidly up the exterior of the building.

A public inquiry subsequently concluded that the disaster was avoidable and identified a chain of failures involving government and private-sector organisations.

The inquiry also identified serious shortcomings and systemic failures in London Fire Brigade’s response.

London Fire Brigade says it has accepted the inquiry’s findings and implemented all recommendations arising from both phases.

Families have waited more than nine years

Grenfell United, which represents bereaved families and survivors, has criticised the length of time taken to reach the potential prosecution stage.

The group said earlier this week:

“It has taken more than nine years to get here. Nine years, and no-one has been held criminally accountable for the deaths of our 72 loved ones.

“We want those responsible to face justice.”

The CPS will examine the evidence submitted by police before deciding whether the legal tests for bringing criminal charges are met.

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