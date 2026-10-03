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SERIAL OFFENDER Young Bob accused of assault after confrontation with woman in London

Young Bob accused of assault after confrontation with woman in London

Political activist Young Bob has been accused of assaulting a woman during a confrontation in London, after footage of the incident was circulated online.

A video posted by campaign group Stand Up To Racism on Saturday, October 3, appears to show the Restore Britain activist being confronted by two women before attempting to move away.

During the brief confrontation, there appears to be physical contact between Young Bob and one of the women. Stand Up To Racism subsequently alleged that he had assaulted her.

However, the short video does not by itself establish whether a criminal assault took place, and no police statement confirming an arrest or investigation over Saturday’s incident was found.

Previous arrest ended with no further action

The latest confrontation comes after Young Bob was arrested during clashes between Restore Britain campaigners and anti-racism activists in Camden on September 26.

Stand Up To Racism said at the time that he had been arrested following violence against its activists. Young Bob later said he had been released from Charing Cross Police Station with no further action after nobody provided a statement.

He has continued making public appearances since then, including in York on September 30, where anti-racism protesters gathered while he attempted to engage members of the public in Parliament Street. Police were present during that event.

Saturday’s footage has prompted further claims and counterclaims online about what happened.

At present, the allegation that Young Bob assaulted the woman remains an unproven claim, and the available footage does not establish that an offence was committed.

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