A man in his 30s is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot on Frances Street in Woolwich, south-east London, on Thursday evening (22 October).

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the area at approximately 8.09pm following reports of a shooting.

Officers arriving at the scene provided emergency first aid to the injured man before paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

The victim was subsequently taken to a hospital in east London, where he remains with life-threatening injuries, according to the latest police details reported by local media.

Armed Police and Dog Unit Search Woolwich Following Shooting

Following the shooting, officers carried out searches around Frances Street in an attempt to locate those responsible.

The operation included support from specialist firearms officers and a police dog unit.

Despite the searches, no suspects were located.

Police have confirmed that no arrests had been made at the time of the latest update, with enquiries continuing.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Emergency Services Respond to Frances Street

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in the Frances Street area of Woolwich.

Earlier eyewitness accounts suggested that the victim was a younger man who had been injured near a bus stop.

However, the latest information identifies the casualty as a man in his 30s.

Reports also initially suggested that the man had been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich. The updated account instead states that he was transported to a hospital in east London.

The exact hospital has not been officially identified in the information available.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Information

Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the shooting, saw suspicious activity or has information about those involved to contact police.

Residents and motorists who were in the Frances Street area on Thursday evening may have captured useful CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage.

Anyone with information should contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting reference CAD 6520/22OCT.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Investigation Continues

Officers are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and identify those responsible.

No arrests have been announced, and police have not released details of a suspect or possible motive.

The victim remains seriously injured, with the latest available account describing his condition as life-threatening.