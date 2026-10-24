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MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS BREAKING: Search and Rescue Response Off South Devon Coast as Lifeboats Launch and Helicopters Spotted Near Teignmouth

Emergency rescue crews have been active along the South Devon coastline, with RNLI lifeboats launching and residents reporting two helicopters operating over the sea near Teignmouth and Torbay.

The emergency services activity on Friday 23 October 2026 prompted concern among residents, with eyewitnesses describing aircraft overhead and reports circulating that rescuers were searching for a missing person.

RNLI operational records confirm lifeboat launches from Teignmouth, Torbay and Exmouth during the afternoon and evening.

Residents living near the coast reported helicopters flying offshore, with some suggesting a connection to a possible search in the Paignton area.

The precise tasking of the aircraft and whether the deployments were part of one coordinated missing-person operation have not yet been confirmed.

Lifeboats Launch Along South Devon Coast

The RNLI’s published operational records confirm several lifeboat launches across South Devon on Friday.

Teignmouth Lifeboat Station recorded a launch at 3.21pm, while Torbay Lifeboat Station recorded launches at 6.22pm and 6.25pm.

Exmouth RNLI also recorded a launch at 6.34pm.

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Two Helicopters Reported Over Teignmouth

People living in Teignmouth reported seeing two helicopters flying over the sea.

One local resident expressed concern for people working on fishing vessels off the Devon coast.

Other witnesses suggested the aircraft were involved in a search and rescue response, while social media comments referred to a possible missing person.

Coastguard helicopter G-RESB was separately recorded departing Exeter Airport on Friday evening.

However, confirmation is still required before linking that aircraft to the reported Teignmouth operation.

Missing Person Reports Circulate

Online discussions suggested emergency teams may have been searching for someone linked to the Paignton area.

No official statement reviewed by UKNIP has established that connection.

Police have not publicly confirmed the identity of anyone involved in the reported offshore activity, and the outcome of the reported search remains unknown.

Storm Austen Brings Hazardous Sea Conditions

The emergency activity followed a day of severe weather as Storm Austen battered exposed parts of the South West.

Strong winds and rough seas created difficult conditions around parts of the coastline.

There is no confirmed evidence that the lifeboat launches or helicopter sightings were caused by the storm.

Members of the public should remain away from exposed harbour walls, beaches and dangerous surf while emergency crews operate.

Anyone witnessing an emergency at sea should call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Further Details Awaited

The RNLI launch activity is confirmed, while eyewitness reports describe helicopters over the South Devon coast.

Further information is awaited about the purpose of the reported helicopter response, whether the incidents were connected and whether anyone required rescue.

UKNIP will update this developing story when HM Coastguard, the RNLI or Devon and Cornwall Police release additional information.

 

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