Two men have been killed and three others injured in five separate shootings across London and neighbouring Kent during October, prompting murder investigations, attempted murder charges and renewed appeals for witnesses.

The incidents took place in East Acton, Wembley, Swanley, Enfield and Woolwich between 2 and 22 October 2026.

Among those killed were 40-year-old Levi Davidson, who was shot near a memorial gathering in East Acton, and Erdem Mustafa, 35, who died after being shot at a pub in Enfield.

Meanwhile, a man in his 30s remains the subject of a serious police investigation after suffering life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Frances Street in Woolwich on Thursday evening.

Police have not established any connection between the five incidents.

East Acton: Levi Davidson Shot Dead Near Memorial Gathering – 2 October

Levi Davidson, 40, from west London, was fatally shot near the junction of Braybrook Street and Erconwald Street in East Acton on Friday 2 October.

Metropolitan Police officers were called at approximately 7.47pm after members of the public reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service, but Mr Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination subsequently confirmed that he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Detectives believe more than 50 people were in the area, where a crowd had gathered for a memorial service.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie appealed to those present to help investigators establish what happened.

Police have been examining CCTV, speaking to witnesses and gathering forensic evidence.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting CAD 7011/2OCT.

Wembley: Man Suffers Potentially Life-Changing Injuries – 3 October

A 24-year-old man was seriously injured following a shooting on Douglas Avenue in Wembley during the early hours of Saturday 3 October.

Police were called at approximately 3.45am.

The injured man was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Subsequent information from the Metropolitan Police indicated that his injuries were potentially life-changing.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain the subject of police enquiries.

No connection has been established between the Wembley shooting and the other incidents covered in this report.

Swanley: Man Shot and Two Suspects Charged With Attempted Murder – 8 October

Emergency services were called to Acacia Walk in Swanley, Kent, at approximately 8.50pm on Thursday 8 October following reports of a serious assault.

Officers discovered a man in his 20s with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a London hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Four men were arrested during the investigation.

Kent Police subsequently confirmed that two men had been charged.

Connor Heffernan, 28, of no fixed address, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Dave Smith, 28, of Barnfield Road, Orpington, was charged with the same offences.

Both were remanded in custody. Two other men were released on bail.

The charges are allegations, and neither defendant should be treated as guilty unless convicted.

Anyone with information can contact Kent Police on 101, quoting 08-1577.

Enfield: Erdem Mustafa Shot Dead at Pub – 19 October

A second murder investigation was launched after Erdem Mustafa, 35, was shot at the Sun & Woolpack public house on Hertford Road in Enfield on Monday 19 October.

Police were called at approximately 9.30pm.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Despite emergency treatment, Mr Mustafa died at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police released a CCTV image of a person detectives wish to identify and speak to in connection with the killing.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

Police had not announced any arrests in their latest identified public appeal.

Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting CAD 7050/19OCT26.

Woolwich: Man Fighting for Life After Frances Street Shooting – 22 October

The latest incident occurred on Thursday 22 October when a man in his 30s was shot on Frances Street in Woolwich, south-east London.

Officers were called at 8.09pm and provided emergency first aid before paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived.

The man was taken to an East London Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened near the Royal Artillery Barracks, although police have not identified any connection between the incident and the military site.

Firearms officers and specialist detectives attended, with searches carried out in the surrounding area.

As of Friday 23 October, no arrests had been announced.

Witnesses and anyone with relevant footage should contact police on 101, quoting CAD 6520/22OCT.

Police Investigations Continue

The five shootings have left two families grieving and three other men requiring hospital treatment.

They occurred in different parts of London and Kent over a 21-day period, with separate teams investigating the circumstances.

While the number of incidents has caused concern, five cases alone do not establish a wider increase in firearms crime or a coordinated series of attacks.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses, CCTV, dashcam and mobile phone footage that could help identify those responsible.

Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

UKNIP will continue to report developments in each investigation, including arrests, charges and updates on the condition of those injured.