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TEAM WORK Sailor Suffers Severe Head Injury After Fall Inside Ship at London Gateway as Gravesend RNLI Launches Dramatic Rescue

A seriously injured crew member has been rescued from deep inside a large working vessel at London Gateway Port in Essex after falling from height and suffering a severe head injury.

Volunteers from Gravesend RNLI were called into action following an emergency Mayday broadcast on the River Thames on Tuesday evening (20 October).

The lifeboat’s three-person crew was tasked at approximately 7.40pm after reports that a crew member had fallen inside the generator room of a vessel alongside a barge at London Gateway, near Thurrock.

The rescue operation required specialist medical equipment and a carefully coordinated evacuation involving lifeboat volunteers, the ship’s crew, a tug vessel and ambulance personnel.

RNLI Crew Boards Ship Following Mayday Alert

Gravesend RNLI launched its B-class lifeboat and travelled downriver towards London Gateway in Sea Reach.

On arrival, two lifeboat volunteers boarded the casualty vessel using a pilot ladder while carrying specialist casualty care equipment.

They were met by members of the ship’s crew and escorted into the generator room, where the injured sailor was located.

Duty RNLI Thames Commander Tyler Bonham explained that the rescue presented significant challenges because of the confined working environment.

The casualty had sustained a severe head injury and required careful handling to prevent further harm.

Narrow Stairways and Confined Spaces Complicate Rescue

The generator room’s restricted access, narrow bulkheads and steep stairways made removing the injured crew member particularly difficult.

Following a medical assessment, rescuers worked with the vessel’s crew to establish the safest route out of the compartment.

A multi-stage evacuation plan was agreed to reduce the risk of aggravating the casualty’s injuries.

The injured sailor was carefully moved from the generator room to the vessel’s deck before being secured onto a stretcher.

Injured Sailor Lowered Onto Waiting Tug

Rather than transferring the casualty directly onto the lifeboat, rescuers used the ship’s onboard lifting equipment to lower the stretcher onto a tug positioned alongside.

The tug provided a larger and more stable platform, allowing the evacuation to be carried out more safely.

Both RNLI crew members remained with the injured sailor to monitor their condition during the transfer.

The tug then made a short journey to a floating pontoon, where an ambulance crew and doctor were waiting.

The casualty was transferred into the ambulance following a medical handover from the lifeboat volunteers.

Once the patient was safely in the care of the medical team, Gravesend RNLI was stood down and returned to its station.

RNLI Praises Teamwork During Complex Thames Rescue

The RNLI said the operation demonstrated the importance of effective communication, teamwork and careful planning when dealing with medical emergencies aboard large vessels.

The charity’s volunteer crews regularly respond to emergencies along the tidal Thames, supporting maritime workers, commercial shipping and recreational river users.

Gravesend Lifeboat Station is one of the RNLI’s river-based rescue stations, providing emergency cover along one of the UK’s busiest commercial waterways.

The incident involved a coordinated response across several vessels and emergency teams to ensure the injured crew member could receive further medical treatment ashore.

The sailor’s condition following transfer to the ambulance has not been publicly confirmed.

 

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