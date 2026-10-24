Apple’s first foldable iPhone has come under scrutiny just hours after its release, with early buyers reporting cracked internal screens, bright lines of damaged pixels and apparent failures around the device’s folding hinge.

The iPhone Duo officially went on sale on Friday 23 October 2026, attracting crowds at Apple Stores worldwide after weeks of anticipation and reports of limited stock.

But within hours of the launch, photographs of damaged handsets began appearing on Reddit and the MacRumors forums, prompting questions about the durability of Apple’s new foldable display.

Several of the reported failures appear in a similar location, close to the central hinge where the flexible screen folds.

Despite the concerning images, there is currently no evidence that the issue is widespread, and Apple has not publicly confirmed a design or manufacturing defect.

iPhone Duo Screen Reportedly Cracks After Fewer Than 20 Openings

One of the most detailed accounts came from an iPhone Duo buyer in Australia who claimed the display broke after approximately six hours of ownership.

The customer said the handset had been opened fewer than 20 times before the damage occurred.

According to the account, the owner was demonstrating the foldable phone to a friend when they felt something unusual beneath the internal display near the hinge.

As the device continued opening, an audible cracking noise was heard and the screen reportedly fractured along the fold.

The owner said there had been no visible damage to the handset or evidence of anything trapped inside the hinge before the failure.

After visiting an Apple Store, the customer reportedly received an immediate replacement.

The circumstances have been described by the owner and technology publications covering the incident, rather than independently established through a technical examination.

Bright Lines Appear Across Damaged Displays

Other photographs circulating online appear to show a similar pattern of damage.

The reported problems include cracks near the central fold and bright lines of pixels extending across one side of the internal screen.

Images of damaged display units have also emerged from China, where customers were able to access the new handset ahead of some other markets.

However, the circumstances surrounding those devices remain uncertain.

It is not known whether the damage resulted from normal operation, accidental handling, foreign objects entering the hinge mechanism or faults affecting individual components.

The similarity between the photographs has prompted speculation about a possible common failure point, but such conclusions cannot be drawn from images alone.

Apple’s Foldable iPhone Faces Early Durability Questions

The iPhone Duo represents Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone market, combining a conventional external display with a larger internal screen.

Unlike traditional smartphones, foldable devices rely on flexible display layers that must withstand repeated opening and closing.

The hinge and display assembly are therefore particularly important components.

Damage near the folding mechanism can affect the screen even when the exterior of the phone appears intact.

Some reviewers who tested the iPhone Duo before release reported no comparable screen failures, including during repeated folding demonstrations.

Those tests provide useful context but cannot establish the long-term reliability of the model across large numbers of customer devices.

Apple Replaces Damaged Handset as Complaints Surface

MacRumors reported that the Australian customer received a replacement after approaching Apple about the damaged phone.

However, the company has not announced a recall or identified a wider fault affecting the iPhone Duo.

The total number of affected devices remains unknown.

It is also unclear whether the photographs circulating online represent separate failures or whether some have been shared repeatedly across different platforms.

For now, the reported cases should be treated as individual complaints rather than proof of a widespread hardware problem.

Apple Issues Hinge Troubleshooting Guidance

Apple has published support information addressing potential hinge problems with the iPhone Duo.

The guidance covers situations involving unexpected noises during opening or closing, a loose hinge, damage affecting hinge operation and devices that will not open or close normally.

The publication of support documentation does not establish that Apple was aware of a particular manufacturing defect.

It does, however, provide an official route for customers who experience difficulties with the foldable mechanism.

What Should iPhone Duo Owners Do if Their Screen Cracks?

Customers who notice unusual sounds, resistance when opening the device or damage to the internal screen should avoid repeatedly forcing the handset open or closed.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact Apple Support or visit an Apple Store for assessment.

Owners should photograph any visible damage and retain purchase information.

In the UK, customers may have rights under the Consumer Rights Act 2015 where goods do not meet the required standard of satisfactory quality.

A manufacturer warranty does not replace statutory consumer rights.

Customers should not assume that every damaged screen will automatically qualify for a free replacement, as the outcome will depend on the circumstances and any assessment of the device.

Is There an iPhone Duo ‘Crackgate’ Problem?

The term “Crackgate” has begun circulating in technology coverage of the launch-day complaints.

However, there is not currently enough evidence to determine whether the reported failures involve isolated defective units, accidental damage or a more significant engineering issue.

Apple’s new foldable phone has only just reached customers, making it too early to draw firm conclusions about long-term reliability.

The coming days will provide a clearer picture as more devices reach buyers and additional reports can be assessed.

For now, several early iPhone Duo owners have reported cracked internal displays around the hinge, but the cause, frequency and potential scale of the problem remain unconfirmed.