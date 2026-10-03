Virgin Voyages cruise ship breaks free from moorings and hits three boats in Rhodes

A Virgin Voyages cruise ship broke free from its moorings during rough weather in Greece before coming into contact with three smaller vessels.

The 110,000-gross-ton Scarlet Lady was docked at the Port of Rhodes on Wednesday, September 30, when strong waves and heavy swells reportedly caused several of its mooring lines to break.

The vessel then moved away from the quay and towards the edge of the harbour, where it reportedly made contact with a catamaran and two smaller boats.

No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

Scarlet Lady moved back under its own power

Tugboats were placed on standby following the incident, but Scarlet Lady was able to manoeuvre back into position under its own power.

Initial local reports indicated there was no significant damage to the cruise ship or the smaller vessels involved.

There were conflicting reports over the precise time the mooring lines broke, with accounts placing the incident shortly after either 8.15pm or 9.15pm.

Bad weather forced itinerary change

Scarlet Lady had departed Piraeus, Athens, on Sunday, September 27, for a seven-night Greek islands sailing.

The ship had originally been scheduled to leave Rhodes at 6pm on Wednesday before travelling to Mykonos.

However, passengers were informed that high winds had forced the Port of Mykonos to close, prompting Virgin Voyages to change the itinerary.

The ship’s stay in Rhodes was extended overnight until 5pm the following day, meaning it remained in port when the mooring incident occurred.

A replacement visit to Chania was subsequently added to the itinerary.

Scarlet Lady later completed the additional call at Chania and continued its voyage towards Santorini.