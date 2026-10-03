Police investigate after mother with two young children ‘chased by men in car’ in Salisbury

Police have launched an investigation following reports that a mother pushing her two young children in a pram was chased by men from a car in Salisbury.

The concerning incident was reported in the Bemerton Heath area on Friday.

It is alleged the woman was walking with her two-year-old and six-month-old children in a double pushchair when a car containing three men approached her.

According to accounts shared following the incident, the occupants allegedly tried to persuade the woman to put her children into their vehicle.

When she refused, two of the men are reported to have got out of the car and chased her as she ran with the pushchair towards the Spar shop on Gainsborough Close.

The woman and both children are understood to have reached the shop safely.

Police launch investigation

Wiltshire Police has confirmed an investigation is underway, although the precise circumstances and intentions of those involved have not yet been established.

A relative described the vehicle as a dark grey Volkswagen Polo-type car with damage and faded paintwork to the front.

Descriptions of the men have also circulated on social media, but these have not been independently confirmed by police.

There is currently no indication from officers that anyone has been arrested.

Previous reports involving children

The investigation comes after separate reports involving children in the Salisbury area last week.

Two 10-year-old children were reportedly approached by two men in a dark-coloured vehicle in the St Peter’s Place area at around 7.30pm on Friday, September 25.

Police pursued several lines of enquiry while keeping an open mind about the circumstances.

Officers also investigated another reported incident nearby but, after reviewing CCTV and speaking with witnesses, said they were satisfied no offences had been committed in relation to that particular report.

Detective Inspector Eirin Martin previously said: “We take all such reports very seriously and would encourage anyone with concerns to report them.

“I would ask the public to refrain from speculation on social media.

“Please be assured that our officers will investigate the circumstances thoroughly and take robust action where needed.”

Police have not established any connection between Friday’s Bemerton Heath report and the earlier incidents.

Anyone with information or footage which could assist the latest investigation should contact Wiltshire Police on 101.