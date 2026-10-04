M3 closed after multi-vehicle crash as traffic queues near Eastleigh

The M3 in Hampshire has been closed following a multi-vehicle collision, with motorists facing significant delays near Eastleigh.

The southbound carriageway is fully closed between Junction 12 for Eastleigh and Junction 13 for Chandlers Ford while emergency services deal with the incident.

Traffic information updated at 12.34pm on Sunday reported queueing traffic approaching the closure.

A diversion is in operation, with drivers being directed off the motorway at Junction 12 and told to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol through Eastleigh before rejoining the M3 at Junction 13.

Northbound lane also closed

The collision is also affecting motorists travelling in the opposite direction.

Lane three of three on the northbound M3 is closed between Junction 13 and Junction 12, with slow traffic reported through the area.

The northbound restriction has been put in place because of the incident on the opposite carriageway.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays and allow additional time for their journeys.

There is currently no confirmed information on injuries or when the southbound carriageway will reopen.