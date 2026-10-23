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HOMES EVACUATED Hundreds Evacuated From Canning Town Tower Blocks After Serious Structural Defect Sparks Collapse Fears

Around 211 households have been evacuated from residential buildings in Canning Town, east London, after serious structural problems prompted an overnight emergency operation involving firefighters, council officials and property managers.

Residents of Sovereign Tower, Centurion Tower and St Vincent Court were told to leave their homes following concerns about the safety of the buildings on Hoy Street.

The emergency unfolded on Thursday evening (22 October 2026), with evacuation efforts continuing into the early hours of Friday.

Reports suggest that a crack affecting a concrete supporting slab raised fears of a possible structural failure.

Newham Council has confirmed that approximately 211 households were affected and that emergency accommodation and support have been arranged for residents unable to stay elsewhere.

Firefighters Called to Dangerous Structure at Hoy Street

London Fire Brigade was called to reports of a dangerous structure at a residential building on Hoy Street at 10.42pm on Thursday.

One fire engine from Poplar Fire Station attended.

Firefighters assisted with the evacuation of residents to a temporary rest centre before responsibility for the scene was left with building management.

Some residents said they had received messages warning of a structural problem earlier in the evening, while others described emergency workers knocking on doors during the night.

The evacuation continued into the early hours of Friday, with some residents reporting being told to leave at approximately 3am.

Crack in Supporting Concrete Slab Raises Safety Concerns

According to reports from residents and local media, concerns centred on a crack in a concrete slab supporting part of the residential development.

The structural element has been described as a transfer slab, designed to distribute loads from the building above.

Documents reportedly circulated to residents warned of a potentially serious risk if the slab failed.

However, the precise nature of the defect, its cause and the likelihood of any structural collapse have not yet been established in a publicly released independent engineering assessment.

Newham Council has confirmed serious structural problems but has not published a detailed engineering explanation.

Investigations are continuing to determine the extent of the defect and what remedial work may be required.

Residents Forced to Leave Homes During the Night

The sudden evacuation left families facing uncertainty about where they would stay and when they might be allowed to return.

Some residents described leaving their homes with only essential belongings, while others sought temporary accommodation with friends and relatives.

People living at the development have raised questions about when the structural defect was discovered, how serious it is and whether earlier action could have been taken.

Residents have also sought clarity about the safety of the buildings and the support available while they remain displaced.

There is currently no confirmed date for residents to return home.

Newham Council Confirms 211 Households Affected

Newham Council confirmed that around 211 private households were asked to evacuate the affected development.

Deputy Mayor Councillor John Gray, the council’s cabinet member for housing, said officials had been informed of serious structural concerns reported by the property management company.

He confirmed that emergency arrangements had been made for displaced residents.

“The Council immediately set up a rest centre and provided emergency accommodation and support for residents without alternative accommodation for the night.”

Council officers were deployed to the scene and have been working with emergency services and the property management company to assist residents.

The council said it would continue providing support while the situation is resolved.

Property Management Company Working With Engineers

The buildings are managed by Prime Property Management.

Senior managers and engineers were reported to be attending the site on Friday to assess the structural concerns.

Discussions were taking place between the management company, Newham Council and other agencies about the immediate safety arrangements and next steps.

The investigation will need to establish the nature of the defect, the implications for the affected buildings and whether repairs or additional safety measures are required.

It is not yet clear how long the buildings will remain inaccessible.

How Evacuated Residents Can Get Help

Newham Council is encouraging affected residents who need further assistance with accommodation to contact the property management company.

Prime Property Management contact: [email protected]

The council has also confirmed that it is providing emergency support to residents without alternative accommodation.

Anyone affected should follow official safety instructions and avoid returning to a building that remains subject to evacuation restrictions until permission is given by the responsible authorities.

Investigation Continues Into Structural Safety

The emergency has raised serious questions about the safety of the residential development and the circumstances that led to the evacuation.

While reports have focused on a cracked concrete supporting slab, the full engineering findings have not yet been made public.

There have been no confirmed reports of a building collapse.

Around 211 households remain affected by the emergency evacuation, with residents awaiting further information about structural inspections, repairs and when they can safely return home.

UKNIP | London Breaking News | 23 October 2026

Sources: Newham Council, London Fire Brigade and local reporting.

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