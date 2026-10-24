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FATAL CRASH A12 Gallows Corner Flyover Closed After Serious Crash as Emergency Services Rush to Scene

A serious road traffic collision has forced the closure of the A12 Gallows Corner flyover in Romford, east London, with emergency services responding and major traffic disruption reported across the surrounding road network.

Transport for London has confirmed that the westbound A12 flyover at Gallows Corner is closed following a collision, while the eastbound A12 is also shut at Pettits Lane.

The incident has caused significant congestion around the busy junction, with motorists being urged to avoid the area.

Eyewitnesses have reported a large emergency services presence, with claims that an air ambulance attended the scene.

Emergency Services Respond to Gallows Corner Crash

The collision occurred near the bottom of the Gallows Corner flyover, according to local residents.

Drivers reported seeing police vehicles travelling towards the scene, while others described traffic being diverted away from the affected section of the A12.

One motorist reported police blocking London-bound traffic near the Ardleigh Green traffic lights.

Another resident claimed an air ambulance had attended earlier.

The precise number of vehicles involved and the circumstances leading to the collision have not yet been confirmed.

Reports of Fatality Circulate on Social Media

The collision has prompted concern among local residents following social media claims that a young man may have died.

Several commenters expressed condolences, while one claimed that the victim was aged 18.

However, UKNIP has not obtained official confirmation of a death or the reported age of any casualty.

The presence of emergency services or a scene examination does not independently confirm a fatal collision.

Police confirmation is required before the claims can be reported as established facts.

A12 Closed in Both Directions Near Gallows Corner

Transport for London’s traffic information confirms restrictions affecting both directions of the A12.

The westbound flyover is closed at Gallows Corner, with an additional eastbound closure at Pettits Lane.

Congestion has been reported on surrounding routes, including the A118 towards Romford and the A12 Colchester Road.

Drivers approaching from the A127 and surrounding routes are also advised to allow extra time and follow diversion instructions.

TfL has advised motorists to use alternative routes while the incident is dealt with.

Disruption at Recently Reopened Flyover

The collision comes just weeks after Gallows Corner fully reopened following a major programme of improvement works.

The flyover and roundabout reopened to traffic on 21 September 2026 after lengthy disruption caused by the reconstruction project.

The latest collision has again caused delays at one of Havering’s busiest road junctions.

Police Investigation and Traffic Updates

The circumstances of the collision remain unclear.

There has been no verified statement confirming the number of casualties, the severity of their injuries or whether any arrests have been made.

Motorists travelling through Gallows Corner, Harold Wood, Gidea Park and Romford are advised to check live traffic information before setting off.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage should contact the Metropolitan Police through its official reporting channels.

This is a developing incident. UKNIP will amend the report when further information is confirmed by police or ambulance services.

 

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