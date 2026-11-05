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DEALER JAILED Cocaine dealer jailed after police spot him cycling without lights in Tunbridge Wells

A cocaine dealer who was caught after a police officer spotted him riding a bicycle without lights through Tunbridge Wells has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Alexandre Bogalho, 49, of Powder Mill Lane, was stopped by an officer who recognised him from intelligence linking him to suspected drug dealing in the town.

A search uncovered six packets of white powder concealed in his underwear, while messages recovered from his mobile phone provided further evidence of cocaine supply.

The Spanish national admitted two drug offences and was sentenced to 30 months in prison at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, 30 October 2026.

Officer spots suspected drug dealer on bicycle

The arrest followed a proactive police patrol in St John’s Road, Tunbridge Wells, at approximately 10.25pm on 21 August.

An officer noticed Bogalho cycling without lights and recognised him from recent intelligence concerning suspected cocaine dealing in the area.

The constable signalled for him to stop, and Bogalho pulled into a nearby shop car park.

When questioned about his movements, Bogalho claimed he had travelled to the shop to buy food.

However, the officer noticed that a navigation app on Bogalho’s phone showed a different onward destination.

Police said Bogalho gave several conflicting explanations for being in the area, increasing the officer’s suspicions.

Cocaine found hidden in dealer’s underwear

Before being searched, Bogalho told the officer he had “five or less” wraps of cocaine, claiming they were for his personal use.

A subsequent search uncovered six packets of white powder concealed in his underwear.

Officers also examined his mobile phone and discovered messages consistent with the supply of controlled drugs.

Bogalho was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

He pleaded guilty to both offences.

Dealer sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court

Bogalho appeared before Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, 30 October, where he received a sentence of two years and six months’ imprisonment.

Kent Police said the arrest demonstrated the importance of officers using local intelligence and recognising suspicious behaviour during routine patrols.

Kent Police praise proactive officer

PC John Cockrill said officers receive specialist training to identify suspicious behaviour and are regularly briefed about criminal activity in their local areas.

He said: “On this occasion, the constable recalled recent reports of a suspected drug dealer riding a bicycle in Tunbridge Wells town centre and set about investigating Bogalho as the opportunity presented itself.”

PC Cockrill warned about the damage caused by drug dealing in local communities.

“Drugs are a blight on society, with dealers taking advantage of some of the most vulnerable members of Kent’s communities for nothing more than their own greed and financial gain,” he said.

He added: “We are pleased Bogalho will be locked up and unable to supply drugs to the area for some time.”

The conviction followed an investigation by Kent Police into cocaine supply in Tunbridge Wells.

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