Sussex Cricket has appointed Beth Barrett-Wild as its first female chief executive, with the former England and Wales Cricket Board executive due to take up the post on 1 January 2027.

Barrett-Wild spent 13 years at the ECB, holding senior roles in the development of women’s cricket and leading major competitions.

Former ECB leader takes charge at Sussex

Her experience includes serving as director of the women’s professional game and head of The Hundred women’s competition, as well as tournament director for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Barrett-Wild said she was proud to be joining Sussex and described the appointment as a childhood ambition.

She acknowledged recent off-field difficulties at the club and said work had been undertaken to provide a firmer foundation for the future.

Club welcomes appointment

Sussex Cricket chair Ed Warner praised her experience and contribution to women’s cricket, while club president Sir Rod Aldridge also welcomed the move.

Barrett-Wild will become the tenth permanent chief executive in Sussex Cricket’s history.

Alex Paterson will continue as acting chief executive until she takes up the role in January.