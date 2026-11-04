Watch Live
  • Home
  • National News

FIRST FEMALE Beth Barrett-Wild named Sussex Cricket’s first female chief executive

Sussex Cricket has appointed Beth Barrett-Wild as its first female chief executive, with the former England and Wales Cricket Board executive due to take up the post on 1 January 2027.

Barrett-Wild spent 13 years at the ECB, holding senior roles in the development of women’s cricket and leading major competitions.

Former ECB leader takes charge at Sussex

Her experience includes serving as director of the women’s professional game and head of The Hundred women’s competition, as well as tournament director for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Barrett-Wild said she was proud to be joining Sussex and described the appointment as a childhood ambition.

She acknowledged recent off-field difficulties at the club and said work had been undertaken to provide a firmer foundation for the future.

Club welcomes appointment

Sussex Cricket chair Ed Warner praised her experience and contribution to women’s cricket, while club president Sir Rod Aldridge also welcomed the move.

Barrett-Wild will become the tenth permanent chief executive in Sussex Cricket’s history.

Alex Paterson will continue as acting chief executive until she takes up the role in January.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

SAFETY INSPECTION MSC Poesia cruise cancelled after US Coast Guard detains ship in Miami over safety inspection

UK News

LIKE A BOMB GOING OFF London buses damaged in collision outside Morden Underground Station

Breaking News, UK News

GROUP ATTACK ‘I wasn’t there’: Murder trial defendant denies involvement in fatal attack on Keighley father-of-two

UK News

BRIDGE FALL Itchen Bridge closed in both directions as police respond to Southampton incident

Breaking News, UK News
Two Ryanair Cabin Crew Arrested at Manchester Airport Over Fitness Concerns

BOMB SCARES Seven flights hit by bomb threats across Europe as UK passenger planes diverted and searched

UK News

NOT TO BE MISSED Orsett Showground to celebrate 30 years with two huge Bonfire Night fireworks displays in Essex

UK News
Jewellery fraudster convicted after victims lose more than £1.15 million

Celebrity loses High Court bid to block sexual misconduct allegations but cannot yet be named

UK News

MOTHERS HOPES Army chief admits ‘we failed him’ as MoD censured over soldier’s death on Salisbury Plain

UK News

FRESH BLOWS David Walliams suffers fresh blow as Alton Towers permanently closes attraction after five years

UK News

ZOMBIE KNIFE ATTACK Man who travelled 300 miles with zombie knife to attack woman in Torquay jailed for life

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

LOVING HUSBAND Man jailed for killing pensioner who challenged child riding Lime bike on pavement in Balham

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese man arrested after alleged attempt to steal fishing boat from Ramsgate Harbour to reach France

UK News

SECUIRTY BOLLARD Three arrested after Volkswagen Touareg crashes into security bollards in Bradford city centre

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

GENTLE GIANT Musa Salih jailed for 25 years after murdering Harley Purdue, 19, in Chatham

UK News

TRIBUTES PAID Hendon FC midfielder Ezekiel Williams dies suddenly aged 26 as heartbroken club postpones cup match

UK News

DENIED PROGRESS Charles Bronson faces fresh parole hearing after 52 years behind bars as questions grow over solitary confinement

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Tragic Stockwell Crash: Police Car Kills Woman Pedestrian, IOPC Launches Probe

POLICE PROBE Easebourne football match abandoned after player suffers broken jaw in assault

National News

SICKEN ABUSE Derek Heggie jail sentence: What court heard as grooming gang video claims resurface

Court News, UK News
Man arrested after pedestrian, 68, killed in Southall van collision

MAJOR HAUL Driver threatened with suspected firearm as £35,000 of medicinal cannabis stolen in A34 robbery

Breaking News, Crime, UK News
Watch Live