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TRIBUTES PAID Hendon FC midfielder Ezekiel Williams dies suddenly aged 26 as heartbroken club postpones cup match

Hendon Football Club has announced the sudden death of midfielder Ezekiel Williams at the age of 26, just ten days after he scored his first goal for the club.

The non-league footballer, known affectionately as Eze, died on Monday afternoon, 2 November, leaving teammates, management and supporters devastated.

Hendon confirmed the news in an emotional statement on Tuesday evening, describing Williams as a generous, humble and popular member of the squad.

The club has postponed its London Senior Cup fixture against Woodford Town, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, 4 November, to allow players and staff time to come to terms with his death.

Hendon FC pays tribute to popular midfielder

Williams joined the north London club in September and quickly established himself as a valued member of the dressing room.

The midfielder had impressed teammates with his work rate, commitment and personality.

In a statement, Hendon FC said:

“We are stunned and heartbroken to announce the sudden and tragic passing of midfielder Ezekiel Williams yesterday afternoon aged 26.”

The club described him as “a humble, unassuming and generous individual with a razor-sharp wit”.

Despite being at Hendon for only a matter of weeks, Williams had already made a lasting impression both on and off the pitch.

Scored first Hendon goal just ten days before death

Williams scored his first goal for Hendon during the club’s match against Jersey Bulls on Saturday, 24 October.

The milestone came just ten days before the club announced his death.

Hendon said his performances reflected the selfless attitude and determination that had made him popular among teammates.

The club competes in the Isthmian League South Central Division, the eighth tier of English football.

Williams had previously played for St Ives Town, who also paid tribute following the news.

London Senior Cup match postponed

Hendon’s scheduled London Senior Cup tie against Woodford Town has been postponed as a mark of respect.

The club said the decision was made to allow players, coaches and officials time to process the loss of their teammate.

A rearranged date for the fixture has not yet been confirmed.

Manager Adam Fisher pays emotional tribute

Hendon manager Adam Fisher expressed his shock at the news, describing Williams as a kind and generous teammate.

Writing on social media, Fisher said:

“I just can’t believe this news.”

He praised Williams’ character and ability, adding that the club, its management, players and supporters would do everything possible to offer support.

Club secretary Jeremy Lawrence also remembered Williams as a welcoming and humble individual who would be greatly missed.

Tributes have been shared by clubs across non-league football, including Jersey Bulls, St Ives Town, Slough Town and Poole Town.

Fundraiser launched in Ezekiel Williams’ memory

A fundraising page has been established in memory of Williams, with Hendon FC encouraging anyone wishing to support his loved ones to contribute.

The club said its thoughts were with his family, friends and everyone who knew him.

“He will be very sadly missed by all of us at Hendon Football Club,” the statement concluded.

The cause of Williams’ death has not been publicly disclosed.

The club has asked supporters to remember a talented young footballer whose time at Hendon was brief but who made a significant impression on those around him.

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