Police are hunting two masked men who robbed a cash delivery driver while armed with a machete at a shopping park in Smethwick.

The robbery happened at Windmills Shopping Park in Cape Hill at approximately 7.45am on Monday, 2 November.

West Midlands Police said the two men, who were wearing balaclavas and armed with a machete, escaped with a quantity of cash.

The driver was not physically injured, although detectives described the incident as a terrifying ordeal.

Police hunt distinctive white Ford Transit Custom van

Detectives believe the suspects were using a distinctive white Ford Transit Custom van.

The vehicle was missing both its front and rear number plates at the time of the robbery.

Investigators suspect the registration plates may since have been replaced and are appealing for anyone who has seen the van before or after the incident to come forward.

Officers have been reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses in the surrounding area as part of the investigation.

Police are particularly interested in information about the vehicle’s movements and anyone who may be connected to it.

Detective appeals for witnesses after armed robbery

Detective Sergeant Tom Frenchum, from West Midlands Police’s Major Crime Unit, said:

“This was clearly a terrifying ordeal for the driver, but thankfully he was not physically injured during the robbery.

“We believe that the plates will have been put back on the vehicle now, but we need to hear from anyone who thinks they may have information about its whereabouts before or after the robbery. If anyone saw any suspicious activity in the area, or has information about who the vehicle is connected to, it’s really important that they get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

How to contact West Midlands Police

Anyone who witnessed the robbery, saw the white Ford Transit Custom van or has information about those responsible is urged to contact West Midlands Police.

Officers can be contacted on 101, quoting log 510 of 2 November.

The investigation remains ongoing, with detectives continuing to appeal for information about the suspects and their vehicle.