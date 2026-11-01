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TRIO MANHUNT Manhunt for three men after Trowbridge Tesco stabbing leaves victim seriously injured

Police have launched a manhunt for three men wanted in connection with a stabbing near a Tesco Extra supermarket in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, which has left a man in his 20s with potentially life-changing injuries.

Wiltshire Police are seeking Redouane Bendhiyaf, 47, Dion Barrett, 50, and Joshua Galbraith, 35, all of whom have links to Trowbridge.

The attack is believed to have taken place shortly before 2pm on Saturday (31 October), close to the car park of the Tesco Extra in County Way.

Police believe three men targeted the victim before fleeing the scene. The injured man remains in hospital.

Police warn public not to approach wanted men

Officers are working to establish the whereabouts of the three men and have warned members of the public not to approach them.

An increased police presence is expected to continue in the area as detectives carry out their investigation.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Dean, of Central CID, said: “Our investigation into this incident is continuing at pace and we are asking for the public’s help to locate these three men.”

He added: “Members of the public are advised not to approach the men, but to contact us immediately if they have any information about their whereabouts.”

 

Screenshot 2026 10 31 At 21.06.17

Appeal for information

Anyone who knows where the three men may be is asked to call Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting reference 54260131241.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Anyone facing an immediate emergency should call 999.

Police have not released further details about what led to the reported attack. The three men are being sought in connection with the investigation; the police appeal does not establish their guilt.

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