A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and assaulting an emergency worker following reports of disorder at a house party in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police were called to Blunsdon Road at 8pm on Saturday (31 October), as Halloween celebrations took place across the town.

The teenager, who is from Swindon, was arrested on suspicion of several offences. He has since been released on police bail while officers continue their enquiries.

Teenager arrested after house party disorder

The suspected offences include grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class B drug.

He was also arrested on suspicion of assault by beating of an emergency worker and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Police have not disclosed the circumstances of any alleged injuries or confirmed how many people were involved in the reported disorder.

No charges have been announced. The allegations remain under investigation.

Police appeal for CCTV and mobile footage

Residents have been warned that they may see an increased police presence around Blunsdon Road as officers investigate and reassure the community.

Wiltshire Police are asking anyone with CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell-camera footage that could assist the investigation to get in touch.

Information can be provided by calling 101 and quoting reference 54260131314.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The 17-year-old remains on police bail while enquiries continue.