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FIVE RESCUED Breaking: 60 firefighters tackle Thamesmead shop blaze as residents evacuated from flats above

Three Escape Unharmed as Fire Rips Through Erith Flat in Early Morning Blaze

Around 60 firefighters and eight fire engines have been called to a major blaze at a convenience store in Thamesmead, south-east London, with five people evacuated from flats above the burning premises.

Emergency crews were called to Whinchat Road shortly after 2am on Sunday (1 November), following reports of a fire affecting a ground-floor shop beneath residential accommodation.

London Fire Brigade confirmed that half of the shop was alight as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

Around five people were helped to safety from the flats above the store, with firefighters escorting them out of the building using an internal staircase.

The extent of the damage remains unclear, and there has been no official confirmation of any injuries.

Eight fire engines sent to Thamesmead fire

The Brigade received the first emergency calls at 2.16am, prompting a substantial response involving crews from several stations across south-east London.

Firefighters from Plumstead, East Greenwich, Erith, Eltham, Bexley and Lee Green were mobilised to the incident.

Eight fire engines and approximately 60 firefighters were assigned to tackle the blaze at the commercial property.

The presence of residential accommodation immediately above the shop added to concerns for those inside the building, with crews assisting residents to evacuate.

London Fire Brigade confirmed that the operation was continuing in its early-morning update.

Five people evacuated from flats above shop

Firefighters helped approximately five people leave the residential accommodation above the convenience store.

The residents were escorted through the building and out via an internal staircase while crews dealt with the fire below.

It has not been confirmed whether any residents required medical treatment or whether the flats sustained smoke or fire damage.

No details have yet been released about the extent of damage to neighbouring premises.

Cause of blaze remains unknown

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

London Fire Brigade has not confirmed how the blaze started, and there is currently no indication of whether it is being treated as suspicious.

At the time of the Brigade’s initial update, firefighters remained at the scene.

There has been no confirmed time for the fire being brought under control.

Further information is expected as London Fire Brigade establishes the circumstances and extent of the damage.

This is a developing story. UKNIP will update this report as further confirmed details become available.

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