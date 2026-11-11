An 80-year-old woman fighting for her life after being deliberately set alight outside her home in Watford has been named by detectives as Brenda Raymond, as police reveal an accelerant may have been used in the attack.

Hertfordshire Police have released Brenda’s name, with the support of her family, in a fresh appeal for witnesses to the suspected attempted murder at Caractacus Cottage View on Monday 9 November 2026.

Detectives believe the pensioner was attacked as she returned home before being set on fire in a first-floor communal area of the block of flats.

She suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

In a further development, investigators have revealed that evidence recovered at the scene suggests a flammable liquid may also have been poured through the letterbox of another property nearby.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw a person wearing a mask or balaclava, noticed somebody fleeing towards nearby woodland or witnessed suspicious activity between 10am and 2pm to come forward.

Brenda Raymond Attacked as She Returned Home

Emergency services were alerted at approximately 12.47pm on Monday after receiving reports that a woman had been found on fire at the residential building.

Brenda was discovered in a communal area on the first floor and taken to hospital with critical injuries.

An attempted murder investigation was launched by detectives from the Major Crime Unit.

Police initially withheld her identity while enquiries began, but her family has now agreed to release her name and photograph in the hope of generating new information.

Detectives believe Brenda was attacked while returning to her home and that a flammable substance may have been used before she was deliberately set alight.

The precise circumstances of the attack and the identity of the person responsible have not been established.

Flammable Liquid May Have Been Poured Through Another Letterbox

Investigators have also uncovered evidence suggesting that a flammable liquid may have been poured through the letterbox of another property in the area.

Detectives have not disclosed whether the two incidents were directly connected or whether the second property was deliberately targeted.

The discovery has become part of the wider investigation into Brenda’s attempted murder.

Police are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen somebody buying or carrying flammable liquid on Monday 9 November or shortly beforehand.

Detective Describes ‘Appalling’ Attack on Pensioner

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, from the Major Crime Unit, described the incident as deeply distressing.

He said:

“This was an appalling and deeply distressing attack on an elderly woman who suffered horrific injuries after being set alight outside her own home.

“Our thoughts very much remain with Brenda and her family as we continue to do everything we can to find out what happened and who is responsible.”

The detective said Brenda’s relatives were devastated and hoped that releasing her identity would prompt witnesses to recall something important.

“Her family are understandably distraught and have taken the step of releasing her name and photograph to help jog people’s memories around this distressing and highly unusual incident.”

Police Search for Witnesses Who Saw Masked Person or Someone Fleeing

Detectives have issued a detailed appeal covering the period between 10am and 2pm on Monday 9 November.

They want to speak to anyone who noticed suspicious behaviour around Caractacus Cottage View, particularly people who may have seen someone wearing a face covering, balaclava or mask.

Officers are also interested in reports of anyone running from the scene or heading towards nearby woodland or footpaths.

Residents are being asked to check CCTV cameras, video doorbells and any other recordings covering the area.

Motorists who travelled nearby are urged to review their dashcam footage.

Detectives also want to hear from anyone who heard screams, shouting or a disturbance shortly before emergency services were called.

‘Someone Out There Knows Something’

DI Bridges stressed that even a small piece of information could help identify whoever attacked Brenda.

He said:

“Someone out there knows something. You may have witnessed suspicious activity, heard a conversation, noticed unusual behaviour, or captured something on CCTV or dash cam footage without realising its significance.”

He added that seemingly insignificant details could provide investigators with the breakthrough they need.

Police have reassured residents that specialist officers are working to establish the circumstances of the attack and identify those responsible.

How to Help Police Find Brenda’s Attacker

The investigation is being conducted under Operation Tibbin.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity near Caractacus Cottage View on Monday 9 November, or who has information about the attack, is urged to contact Hertfordshire Police.

Information can be submitted through the dedicated Operation Tibbin investigation portal.

Witnesses can also call 101, quoting Operation Tibbin, or provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Brenda remains critically ill in hospital as detectives continue their investigation.