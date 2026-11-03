Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Man, 62, charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed in Barnstaple

Man arrested after alleged screwdriver attack and car assault in Gillingham

A 62-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was injured in a suspected stabbing at a property in Barnstaple, Devon.

Andrew Desmond Saville, of Silver Street, Barnstaple, appeared before Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 2 November, following the incident in the Town Walk area.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to an address at approximately 12.55pm on Saturday, 31 October, following reports that a woman had been injured.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.

Man remanded in custody following attempted murder charge

Saville was charged with attempted murder following a police investigation.

He was remanded in custody after appearing before magistrates in Exeter and is due to appear at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday, 3 December.

The next hearing will be a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Police say there is no ongoing risk to the public

Detectives have confirmed they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

Officers have also reassured residents that there is no ongoing risk to the wider public.

Police enquiries are continuing, and investigators are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

Witnesses urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police

Anyone with information about the incident in Town Walk on Saturday afternoon is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.

Information can be provided by calling 101 or through the force’s official website, quoting reference 50260291854.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

HEAD TEACHER MURDERED Headteacher dragged beneath car for more than a mile murdered as family pay heartbreaking tribute

UK News

DEATH WISH Drivers raced at more than 100mph on A34 in Wilmslow during illegal car meet

UK News

CHEESE AND PORRIDGE Cocaine gang jailed for more than 220 years after £450m drug empire hidden in wheels of cheese smashed

UK News

MAIN PLAYERS Four jailed for more than 18 years over nationwide prison drug smuggling network

UK News

OUTRAGE Seven arrested as fireworks let off near police in Birmingham city centre Halloween disorder

UK News

FATAL COLLISION Black Bull Road closed amid major police response and unconfirmed reports of death in Folkestone

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE Flames rip through roof of Wembley house as firefighters rush to Eagle Road blaze

UK News

KNIFE ATTACK Man, 49, stabbed near Walthamstow Central as police close station entrance

UK News

NINE DEAD Business jet carrying nine crashes into Florida neighbourhood in huge fireball

World News, UK News
A serving officer is due to appear in court charged with sexual assault.

ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Man charged with attempted murder after Woolwich shooting leaves victim critically injured

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FATAL COLLISION Man in his 50s killed after being hit by car outside Folkestone pub as police appeal for witnesses

UK News

VIOLENT ATTACK Horse reportedly injured and violence at Kent Hounds opening meet in Doddington

UK News

ICING AND WEATHER Radar analysis suggests Learjet entered storm before Florida crash that killed nine

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Around 140 migrants rescued from small boat heading towards Hampshire coast in major operation

SWEEP STAKE New UK immigration rules unveiled as migrants face 10-year wait for settlement

National News, UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Seven dead on migrant boat bound for Lanzarote as survivors report bodies thrown into Atlantic

Breaking News, Search and Rescue, World News

FIND MEGAN Police appeal to find missing 17-year-old Megan Barrow-Chiovitti last seen in Gillingham

Missing Persons, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

MOST WANTED Police hunt six wanted men across West Yorkshire as public urged to help trace suspects

UK News

PATIENTS STRANDED Jersey Airport drone chaos forces nine medical procedures to be cancelled as police hunt those responsible

UK News

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Missing veteran Scott Yates, 46, last seen in Bournemouth as welfare fears grow

UK News
Watch Live