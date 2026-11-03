A 62-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was injured in a suspected stabbing at a property in Barnstaple, Devon.

Andrew Desmond Saville, of Silver Street, Barnstaple, appeared before Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 2 November, following the incident in the Town Walk area.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to an address at approximately 12.55pm on Saturday, 31 October, following reports that a woman had been injured.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.

Man remanded in custody following attempted murder charge

Saville was charged with attempted murder following a police investigation.

He was remanded in custody after appearing before magistrates in Exeter and is due to appear at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday, 3 December.

The next hearing will be a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Police say there is no ongoing risk to the public

Detectives have confirmed they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

Officers have also reassured residents that there is no ongoing risk to the wider public.

Police enquiries are continuing, and investigators are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

Witnesses urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police

Anyone with information about the incident in Town Walk on Saturday afternoon is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.

Information can be provided by calling 101 or through the force’s official website, quoting reference 50260291854.