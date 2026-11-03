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BEAUTIFUL SOUL Man found guilty of murdering Amber O’Brien, 33, in brutal stabbing at Manchester flat

A 31-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering a woman who was stabbed to death at a flat in Blackley, Manchester.

Stephan Garner, of Somerton Court, Blackley, was convicted of murdering 33-year-old Amber O’Brien following a trial at Manchester Crown Court on Monday, 2 November.

Amber was found unresponsive at a property on Broadmoss Drive on 19 April 2026, having suffered multiple stab wounds which proved fatal.

Greater Manchester Police launched a murder investigation and identified Garner as a suspect after he disclosed the attack to a family member.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with murder.

Jury rejects manslaughter defence

During the court proceedings, Garner admitted manslaughter on the grounds of loss of control but denied murdering Amber.

However, following the trial, the jury rejected his defence and returned a guilty verdict for murder.

Garner is due to be sentenced later in November.

Family remember Amber as a ‘beautiful soul’

Following Amber’s death, her devastated family paid tribute to the 33-year-old, describing her as a loving daughter and sister whose kindness touched everyone around her.

In a statement released through Greater Manchester Police, her family said:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Amber. Her passing has left us devastated, and she will be fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

“Amber was known for her warm smile and her natural ability to lift others up. She had a truly kind heart and made everyone around her feel valued and appreciated.

“She was a devoted daughter and sister, and a beautiful soul whose bright spirit brought joy, laughter, and comfort wherever she went.

“Our hearts are broken. Amber’s memory will live on with us forever.”

Detective praises family’s strength after murder conviction

Senior Investigating Officer Duncan Thorpe, from Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Crime Division, said he hoped the conviction would provide Amber’s family with some sense of justice.

He said: “Firstly, it is my hope that today’s result provides Amber’s family with a sense of justice and closure, through what has been an incredibly difficult time.

“I’d like to thank them for their continued support and strength, from the early stages of the investigation, through the court proceedings and ultimately to today’s conviction. The courage and dignity they’ve shown throughout this trial is no small feat.

“No court trial, conviction, or sentence will bring back Amber to her loving friends and family, and my thoughts remain with them as they continue battling against their devastating loss.

“The safety and protection of our communities is always our priority, and we will continue to work to reduce violence against women and bring offenders to justice.”

Sentencing to follow at Manchester Crown Court

Garner remains convicted of murder and is awaiting sentence later this month.

The case was investigated by Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team, with officers working to establish the circumstances surrounding Amber’s death.

The force said tackling violence against women and girls remains a priority.

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