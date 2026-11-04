A 19-year-old murderer who stabbed a teenager eight times during a failed plot to steal money from his bedroom has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Musa Salih lured Harley Purdue, 19, into the communal basement of a property in Thorold Road, Chatham, at around 3am on 2 December 2025.

He planned to lock Mr Purdue in a toilet before stealing money from his room. But when Salih attempted to trap him, a confrontation broke out and he stabbed the teenager eight times.

Mr Purdue’s girlfriend intervened and Salih attempted to injure her before fleeing the property and leaving the Medway area.

Arrested in Lewisham after fatal Chatham stabbing

Police traced Salih to Lewisham, south-east London, where he was arrested later the same day.

Officers examining his phone found he had used an artificial intelligence app to seek legal advice and search for updates about the incident after the attack.

Despite denying murder, Salih, of Launceston Road, Greenford, was convicted by a jury at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday, 15 October 2026.

Salih sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court

On Wednesday, 4 November, the court sentenced Salih to 25 years’ imprisonment. Kent Police said this was reduced to 24 years and 30 days to account for time already spent on remand.

Detective Sergeant Alastair Worton said the sentence reflected the seriousness of the killing and the devastating impact on Mr Purdue’s loved ones.

He said: “Salih’s plan to steal Mr Purdue’s money in the middle of the night, whilst armed with a knife, has resulted in a man’s death and his own detention for 25 years.”

The detective praised the police response that located Salih in London and the subsequent investigation that secured his conviction.

Family remember ‘fun, loving, gentle giant’

In a statement, Mr Purdue’s family thanked Kent Police and the Crown Prosecution Service for their support.

They said: “We would like Harley to be remembered as the fun, loving, gentle giant that he was.”

DS Worton added: “Our thoughts remain with Harley’s loved ones, whose strength and dignity throughout our investigation and the court proceedings has been commendable. I hope today’s sentence brings them some closure and a sense that justice has been done.”